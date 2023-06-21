The former Scottish Premier Nicola Sturgeon returns to Parliament, arrested and then released without charge

Subtraction on the political scene e become to occupy their place from deputy In the Scottish Parliament the ex premier and party leader pro-independence Nicola Sturgeon, arrested last June 11th for an investigation into alleged irregularities financial of his party – lo Scottish National Party (Snp) – e released after a few hours. The investigation that sees her involved started with some suspicions about the spending of some funds worth £600,000 for the campagna per the independence of Scotland, and, before her, he had touched two others members of the Scottish National Party: the treasurer Colin Beattie e Peter Murrell, administrator of the party as well Husband by Sturgeon. The couple’s Glasgow home had been searched last April, in the context of the arrest of Murrel, released also without formal charges.

“I went back to Parliament for continuation il Work representing my constituents,” Sturgeon commented when speaking to the press, adding that she is “strongly constrained” on hers statements because of ongoing investigations. Pressures and appeals for suspend the former premier until closure investigations had come from oppositions as well as from his party, but they have remained so far unheard by the new Prime Minister Humza Yousaf – also from the independence team – still leaving a political space open to her, albeit certainly limited. First woman at the head of the Scottish government, Nicola Sturgeon was a leading figure in the country’s politics of the latter decade. Under his leadership, the identity and instances of independence party have gone through a process of evolution which they allowed to unhook it partially from the cumbersomeness ubiquitous of claim cornerstone – the secession from England – making it a majority party.