The former vice president will announce: Running for President of the United States! – Yuyao News Net

According to a report by the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), sources revealed that former US Vice President Pence plans to officially announce his candidacy for the US President on June 7 and participate in the competition for the Republican presidential nomination.

Data map: Former US Vice President Pence.Photo by China News Agency reporter Chen Mengtong

Sources said Pence will be in Des Moines, Iowa, to release a campaign video and deliver a speech kicking off his candidacy. It was also his 64th birthday.

According to reports, Pence will travel to all 99 counties in Iowa to campaign, which the source said “will put Pence in a good position.”

NBC News said Pence counts his fellow Midwesterners in Iowa as his political supporters. People familiar with Pence’s plans say Iowa values ​​the traditional conservative principles that Mike Pence follows as part of their deep-seated beliefs.

Pence served in the House of Representatives for more than ten years, served as the governor of Indiana for 4 years, and served as the Vice President of the United States during the Trump presidency from 2017 to early 2021. According to Reuters, Pence is a staunch social conservative who has always supported Trump during his tenure.

Data map: Trump (left) and Pence (right).

But his relationship with Trump has grown increasingly estranged since his last unsuccessful bid for the presidency of the United States. Pence has stated that Trump incited supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, putting him and his family in danger.

NBC said that redefining himself to Republican voters is a challenge for Pence, because these people mainly have the impression of him as “Trump’s vice president.”

But as he weighed his candidacy in recent months, Pence signaled for the first time a willingness to separate from Trump on policy. He clearly favors U.S. support for Ukraine, and that the White House and Congress should consider cutting Medicare and Social Security, which is at odds with Trump’s position.

According to reports, this week, there are more and more contenders for the Republican presidential election, and the competition is becoming increasingly fierce. Former New Jersey Governor Christie and North Dakota Governor Burgum will also announce their candidacy in the next few days.

At present, the Republican Party has announced their participation in the presidential election, including former US President Trump, Florida Governor DeSantis, US Senator Tim Scott, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas State Governor Hutchinson.

US media believe that Pence faces a difficult campaign in the Republican Party, because polls show that his support rate is only single digits, far lower than Trump and DeSantis.