Giulia Tramontano’s boyfriend confessed – Campania

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 01 – Alessandro Impagnatiello confessed and gave indications to the Carabinieri on where he had hidden the lifeless body of Giulia Tramontano, his 29-year-old girlfriend seven months pregnant, whose messages were lost on Saturday night tracks.



From what has been learned, the man allowed the soldiers of the Arma to find the woman’s body hidden in a strip of land behind the pits of a building in via Monte Rosa in Senago, in the Milan area, not far from the home of the couple.



Now the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo is interrogating the 30-year-old and then proceeding with his arrest. (HANDLE).

