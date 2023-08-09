Home » the images of the column of smoke – Corriere TV
the images of the column of smoke – Corriere TV

the images of the column of smoke – Corriere TV

About 70 kilometers from the Russian capital. The causes are currently unclear

An explosion occurred in a factory in Sergiev Posad, about seventy kilometers from Moscow, which triggered the general evacuation. The Russian media report it. Security forces have arrived at the scene and the governor of the Moscow region is arriving.

The explosion caused the wounding of about fifty people, five are in resuscitation and it is feared there may be victims under the rubble. After the loud blast, which shattered the windows of 20 apartment buildings, reports of a drone, or two, over the Sergey Posad plant circulated in the Russian media.

The version of the attack with unmanned aircraft has not been confirmed by Moscow which speaks of “human error”. According to Kiev, the exploded plant made military products

August 9, 2023 – Updated August 9, 2023, 2:56 pm

