The Imu and Tari increases (which are not seen but are there) are accompanied by increases in local and regional taxes for everyone

The Imu and Tari taxes on waste for the citizens of many municipalities are increasing this year and in many cases these are increases that are still hidden and that only towards the end of the year will they actually have to be paid and, at the same time, local taxes also increase in many regions, with the result of an important tax burden in citizens’ pockets.

According to the latest news, increases are expected this year in both the Imu and the Tari tax on waste, and these are increases that are not always already visible and payable. They are there but you can’t see them, as the saying goes, especially for the Imu.

The reason for the increase in Imu and Tari on waste is to be found in the faculty that each individual municipality has in defining the relative tax payment rates. The Municipalities can, in fact, provide for the IMU, through a Decree of the MEF, changes and increases in the IMU rates and it has been established that, in the absence of a resolution approved and promptly published by 28 October of the reference year, the the basic IMU rates and no longer those in force in the previous year, as was the case before.

To allow the Mef to publish the new IMU payment rates by 28 October each yearthe Municipalities must send them electronically by the deadline of 14 October of the same year, this means that there is time until next October to fix new IMU increases, which will certainly be there in almost all Municipalities, and then proceed to the recalculation of the tax in December for the payment of the balance scheduled for December 16thafter the first down payment on June 16th.

Also for the Garbage fees it is up to the Municipalities to establish the tax payment rates and even in this case there are many Municipalities that have already decided to increase them while others are still in the deliberation phase. Unlike the Imu, in fact, for the payment of the Tari there are no universal and equal deadlines in all the Municipalities but everyone decides the timing of the payment of the tax, which can be in two or even three installments per year.

To verify the Tari payments required by your Municipality, you should actually receive a special pre-compiled bulletin. Otherwise, you can pay the tax with the F24 form, with a postal order, or with Mav.

Also important increases in local and regional taxes

To the increases in Imu and Tari on waste which in many cases are still not seen but which are preparing to weigh on the pockets of Italians are also added increases in local and regional taxes already decided this year and which are high in many municipalities.

Each municipality and region has, in fact, had the opportunity to define the local income tax payment rates with the possibility of increases or even decreases, based on local economic and financial conditions, and many regions and municipalities have revised the local income tax rates with big increases.

Among the first local realities where regional income tax has increased is the Laziowhich has decided to maintain the rate of 1.73%, (1.23, basic rate, plus 0.50 health rate) for the first bracket of income up to 15,000 euros, while for all the others, 15 -28 thousand, 28-50 thousand and over 50 thousand, applied the increase of 1.60, thus reaching 3.33%, the maximum allowed by national legislation.

Higher local income tax also in the municipality of Napleswhere it increased by 0.1% and from which only taxpayers with incomes of up to 12 thousand euros are exempt.

Also there Lombardy has revised the regional personal income tax rates but only for incomes above 75 thousand euros, for which the income brackets and the current relative regional tax rates are as follows:

for income up to 15 thousand euros, the rate is 1.23%; for income between 15,000 and 28,000 euros, the rate is 1.58%; for incomes between 28,000 and 50,000 euros, the rate is 1.72%; for income over 50 thousand euros, the rate is 1.73%. Also increases in Piedmontwith the following changes and surcharges: for income up to 15,000 euros, an increase of 0.39% for income over 15,000 and up to 28,000 euros, 0.90% for income over 28,000 and up to 50,000 euros , 1.52% for incomes over 50 thousand, 2.10%.

Local taxes have also increased in Liguria, Marche and Umbria, which have provided exemptions for those with incomes of up to 15 thousand euros. In particular, in the three regions the innovations approved are as follows: for incomes between 15,000 and 28,000 euros, in Liguria the Irpef increase decided is 0.58%, in the Marches it is 0.30% and in Umbria it is 0.39%; for incomes between 28,000 and 50,000 euros, the established Irpef increase is 1.8% in Liguria, 0.47% in Marche and 0.44% in Umbria; for incomes over 50,000, the Irpef increase is set at 1.10% in Liguria, 0.50% in the Marches and 0.60% in Umbria.

