He died as he had lived for the past 26 years: alone. Because this man, an indigenous from a tribe in the protected area of ​​Tanaru, in the Brazilian Amazon jungle of Rondônia, on the border with Bolivia, had no longer had any contact with the outside world. They called him Indio do Boraco, the indigenous of the pit, because he lived inside the pits that he himself had dug and that he often used to catch the animals he ate.