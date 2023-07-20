The Insufficient Salary in Cuba: A Young Deputy of the National Assembly Speaks Out

Headline: Cuban Deputy Raises Concerns About Insufficient Salaries and Economic Challenges

Subtitle: National Assembly member points out the inability of Cuban salaries to meet basic needs

In a recent session of the Economic Affairs Commission of the Cuban legislative body, a young member of the National Assembly of Popular Power, Carlos Miguel Perez Reyes, highlighted the longstanding issue of insufficient salaries in Cuba. According to Perez, the current salary in Cuba is “not even enough for a bar of cheese.”

Reflecting on his own experiences growing up in Cuba, Perez noted that wages have never fully satisfied the needs of the Cuban people. He further explained that the purchasing power of salaries has decreased by 50% across both state and non-state trade systems. To demonstrate the magnitude of the issue, Perez cited the high cost of a bar of Gouda cheese, which exceeds the monthly pay of a state worker.

Perez, who is also the CEO of PYMES Dofleini Software, called for a more comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Cuba. He proposed implementing a currency auction system to facilitate foreign currency liquidity for businesses. Currently, Cuban entrepreneurs resort to personal loans, often with high commission rates, to access foreign currency. As a result, these costs are ultimately passed on to consumers in the form of inflated product prices.

Following the circulation of Perez’s remarks on social media, many users praised his truthful account of the economic situation in Cuba. Some users supported Perez’s emphasis on the significant role of corruption in hindering economic development and expressed the need for an open discussion about this issue.

Meanwhile, Esteban Lazo Hernandez, member of the Political Bureau and president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), spoke in favor of seizing merchandise and property as a means of combating suspected lawbreakers. Lazo emphasized the importance of upholding the laws of the country and ensuring compliance with economic regulations.

Lazo’s statements came in response to a report presented by the Minister of Finance and Prices, Vladimir Regueiro Ale, on measures implemented to address abusive and speculative prices in various sectors, particularly food and transportation. Lazo acknowledged that although administrative and regulatory measures have been put in place, the lack of organization and planning has hindered their effectiveness.

Lazo reiterated the government’s commitment to prioritizing the well-being of the Cuban people and stressed the need for systematic efforts to combat both high and abusive prices.

Despite the ongoing economic challenges, the discussions held in the Economic Affairs Commission reflect the government’s acknowledgment of these issues and the commitment to finding effective solutions to improve the livelihoods of all Cubans.

