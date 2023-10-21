Political Polarization Intensifies as U.S. House of Representatives Struggles to Elect Speaker

The House of Representatives continues to face difficulties in electing a new Speaker, further embodying the intensifying political polarization within the United States. Ever since the ousting of then-House Speaker McCarthy earlier this month, the House has been paralyzed, hindering important legislative processes and decision-making.

Analysts argue that the challenges faced in electing a new Speaker are not surprising, given the recent years of frantic pursuit of personal and partisan interests by American politicians. This relentless pursuit has resulted in the perpetuation of political polarization, with politicians seemingly unconcerned about the potential consequences of government shutdowns and the harm caused to the interests of the people.

According to U.S. media reports, the House of Representatives has still not elected a Speaker, and Jim Jordan suffered another defeat in the second round of voting. The presence of supporters who initially backed Jordan in the first round of voting suddenly rebelling has left observers puzzled and confused.

“To be honest, this is embarrassing,” notes U.S. media reports on the situation. In the second round of voting held on the 18th within the House of Representatives, Republican Congressman Jim Jordan received the support of 199 out of 221 Republicans present. However, this represents a decrease in support compared to the first round of voting, where he secured 200 out of 220 Republican votes.

The American “Daily Show” program humorously highlighted this situation, with the host jokingly commenting on the declining approval ratings for Jordan. The host stated, “Looking at the numbers, 22 is greater than 20, so his approval rating is not increasing but decreasing.”

The election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives exposes the substantial divisions within the Republican Party and the increasing partisanship between Republicans and the Democratic Party. Democrats proposed the idea of Republican cooperation with Democrats, prompting a strong backlash from some Republicans who felt it would be a betrayal of their voters.

Republican Congressman Jim Banks argued, “If we agree to a plan that gives Democrats control of the House, then we cannot be called the majority party in the House. This is a betrayal of Republican voters.”

Experts point to the deeply entrenched partisanship in the United States as the root cause of this intensifying divide. Under the American political system, personal and party interests often take precedence over the interests of the nation, society, and its people. Some politicians are willing to go to extreme lengths to achieve their goals, further fueling the polarization.

Reflecting this growing divide, a recent poll conducted jointly by Reuters and Ipsos found that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that politicians from both parties are unable to effectively carry out their duties due to a preoccupation with partisan fighting. The British newspaper, The Guardian, also commented on this issue, stating, “Americans’ support for Congress and the federal government is near historical lows, and most people say they have little confidence in the future of the U.S. political system.”

On a popular news channel, a host questioned whether this rift and division reflected a deeply divided country. A policy analyst responded, affirming that the country is indeed torn apart, with the current Congress witnessing greater polarization than ever before.

The ongoing struggle to elect a new Speaker of the House serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for unity and cooperation in American politics. As the nation grapples with critical issues and challenges, it is becoming increasingly evident that prioritizing personal and partisan interests over the common good will only lead to further division and gridlock.

