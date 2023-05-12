The Kalashnikov of the killer from Mladenovac was found Info

The weapon used by UB when he carried out the bloody feast was found, the media reports.

In the evening, members of the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs found an Ak47 rifle in the village of Šepšin, which is suspected to have been fired from it. UB in the evening when he committed the massacre in the village of Dubona and Malo Orašje. The investigation allegedly established that in the rifle had 11 bullets and one stuck in the barrel, which is why the killer UB discarded this weapon during his bloody spree.

As a reminder, the suspect UB is accused of killing eight people with automatic weapons on the territory of Smederevo and Mladenovac, late in the evening and during the night on May 4, and during the search of the suspect and the premises he used, a large amount of weapons and ammunition.

During his escape from the scene, he first used someone else’s motor vehicle without authorization, and then near the “Mali Požarevac” toll plaza he threatened a taxi driver and a passenger in a taxi vehicle, which was in a different condition, with a bomb, and in this way forced the taxi driver to drove to a village near Kragujevac, where he was found in the morning hours of May 5 in a building owned by his uncle.

