He Killed a Motorized Policeman announce a new presentation tour in our country of what will be their next album. The announcement coincides with the publication of a new preview, specifically of the song “Medalla de Oro”.

El Mató a un Policía Motorizado has just shared “Medalla de Oro” on platforms, the second single from their new album, which will be released next May. The song has been recorded and mixed at Sonic Ranch studios in the United States and is released after “So many good things”, the first preview of the new work.

We are faced with a “deep song with a fragile and moving melody that tells us a story that covers a life and its changes, flaunting the epic and the everyday”. Despite this intimacy, the song has power and an exciting force, a trademark of the Argentineans.

In addition, the group has announced a tour to present this new material in our country. The first confirmed dates are Madrid (October 19, La Riviera), Granada (October 20, Sala Aliatar) y Barcelona (October 22, Razzmatazz 1). Although they have already confirmed that there are more cities to announce. Tickets can now be purchased at the following link.

