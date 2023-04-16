the last images before the tragic death of the 18-year-old volleyball player, the Video

Following the death of 18-year-old volleyball player Julia Ituma, video footage from her hotel room in Istanbul was released, shot minutes before her death on her personal smartphone. The volleyball player from Igor Gorgonzola Novara is alone in a hotel corridor, she walks and sits down, as if she were curling up with her head between her knees, then she gets up, takes a look at her cell phone and goes back into the room.

Julia Ituma died shortly after due to a fall from the sixth floor of the structure, where she was staying with her volleyball team. The competent authorities are investigating the case. The VIDEO REPUBLIC up.

