the little boy rings the bells of his neighborhood to find friends – Corriere TV

A video goes viral on Tik Tok: thanks to a neighbor, the Shayden Walker story has a happy ending

The story of Shayden Walker, a boy from Amarillo, Texas who traveled around his neighborhood in search of peers with whom to make friends, moved the Net. An initially fruitless search but which came to a happy ending when the young man rang the doorbell of Brennan Ray’s house which registered the meeting with Shayden. The young man was asking for peers to make friends, “I really need friends”, to which Brennan referred him to some kids in the area but Shayden said he wanted nothing to do with them, that they had bullied him in the past and, once he learned that the neighbors had a 2-year-old girl he said he was willing to make friends with her. Brennan and, later, his wife Angell were impressed by Shayden’s genuine story and decided to help him, They published the video of the first conversation between the young man and Brennan on Tik Tok by starting a collection of money. The boy’s mother was scared as soon as she saw the video online: she thought she would expose her son to further harassing behavior. But then she understood the intent of the neighbors who in the meantime had collected 37 thousand dollars. Her money that Shayden’s family used to buy clothes and toys for the boy, for a vacation and then make a contribution to charity. And in the meantime, friends have also arrived for the young man from Amarillo: many have written to him and the Ray family has also organized a public event where many have shown their affection for the young man, who is no longer alone. (Tik Tok)

July 20, 2023 – Updated July 20, 2023, 6:38 pm

