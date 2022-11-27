Qatar’s little prince settled in a video on Douyin, and 8.5 million netizens shouted: Start the live broadcast soon

At the opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the little prince Raib of Qatar, whose expression resembled the “mascot ‘Raib'”, quickly became popular on social platforms.After knowing that he was popular in China, he also specially recorded a video to thank his Chinese fans.

He first thanked his Chinese friends for the interesting emoticons and videos made by netizens; secondly, he also invited Chinese friends to Qatar to experience this football feast together, and expressed his blessings to Chinese friends.

It is worth mentioning that on November 27, Raib officially entered the Douyin platform and released his first video at 15:59 in the afternoon.Before the deadline, its Douyin fans had reached 8.5 million, with over 7 million likes.

Many netizens joked in the comment area: “Can you let me make a wish, little prince”, “When will the live broadcast send blessing bags”, “Quickly open the live broadcast” and so on.

Publicly available information shows thatRaib is the mascot of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, representing highly skilled players.Its design is inspired by the traditional clothing of Qataris, it encourages people to believe in themselves, and it also means that it will lead everyone to enjoy the joy of football.