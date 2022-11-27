Home World The Little Prince of Qatar entered TikTok, a video gained 8.5 million fans and shouted: Start the live broadcast soon–fast technology–technology changes the future
World

The Little Prince of Qatar entered TikTok, a video gained 8.5 million fans and shouted: Start the live broadcast soon–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin

Qatar’s little prince settled in a video on Douyin, and 8.5 million netizens shouted: Start the live broadcast soon

2022-11-28 07:02:56 Source: Fast Technology Author: Shiqi Editor: Shiqi Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

At the opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the little prince Raib of Qatar, whose expression resembled the “mascot ‘Raib'”, quickly became popular on social platforms.After knowing that he was popular in China, he also specially recorded a video to thank his Chinese fans.

He first thanked his Chinese friends for the interesting emoticons and videos made by netizens; secondly, he also invited Chinese friends to Qatar to experience this football feast together, and expressed his blessings to Chinese friends.

It is worth mentioning that on November 27, Raib officially entered the Douyin platform and released his first video at 15:59 in the afternoon.Before the deadline, its Douyin fans had reached 8.5 million, with over 7 million likes.

Qatar's little prince settled in a video on Douyin, and 8.5 million netizens shouted: Start the live broadcast soon

Many netizens joked in the comment area: “Can you let me make a wish, little prince”, “When will the live broadcast send blessing bags”, “Quickly open the live broadcast” and so on.

Qatar's little prince settled in a video on Douyin, and 8.5 million netizens shouted: Start the live broadcast soon

Qatar's little prince settled in a video on Douyin, and 8.5 million netizens shouted: Start the live broadcast soon

Publicly available information shows thatRaib is the mascot of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, representing highly skilled players.Its design is inspired by the traditional clothing of Qataris, it encourages people to believe in themselves, and it also means that it will lead everyone to enjoy the joy of football.

Qatar's little prince settled in a video on Douyin, and 8.5 million netizens shouted: Start the live broadcast soon

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  The Pro Max version is also down! iPhone 14 full range of channel quotations are lower than the official website - Fast Technology - Technology changes the future

Editor in charge: Shiqi

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Somalia, Al-Shabaab attacks a hotel in Mogadishu. Media:...

Hu Xijin changed?Land Media Does Not Follow Up...

Thousands of Protesters in Wuhan Shout “Human Rights”...

Climate change: Concepts of loss and damage, rich...

New York, 2 children stabbed to death in...

Iran, rapper Toomaj Salehi risks the death penalty:...

Ukrainian Military Equipment Aid Consumption Huge Allies Press...

Emma Corrin, Lady Diana of “The Crown” asks...

Protest against anti-Covid policy grows in China: “Xi...

China, blank sheets, mathematical formulas and the words...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy