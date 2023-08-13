Home » “The mafia on its knees”
World

“The mafia on its knees”

by admin
“The mafia on its knees”

by livesicilia.it – ​​12 seconds ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – “Cesare Mori and Luigi Giampietro, 1924-1930 The mafia on its knees” is the latest publication of the Editions of the West Library Center of Palermo, distributed throughout the country within the catalog of Eclettica Edizioni di Massa. volume, edited by Francesco “Ciccio” Ciulla, tells the Sicilian years of two protagonists of the fight against the mafia, the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“The mafia on its knees” appeared 12 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  New Leaks: "Ukraine Planned Attacks on Russian Troops in Syria"

You may also like

Hit by a minicar, a man dies in...

Nikola Jokić’s horse won the race in Sombor...

Former Running Mate of Slain Presidential Candidate Fernando...

Will there be new earthquakes in Serbia |...

A landslide in China has killed 21 people...

Neymar in Arabia: agreement with Al Hilal that...

Feminicide in Bolzano, stabbed to death at the...

Flash Gordon. comic review in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

‘You have occupied the territory, now what?’ –...

Continuity in Ecuador’s Presidential Race: Villavicencio’s Vice-Presidential Formula...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy