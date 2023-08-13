The manager revealed how Nino | died Fun

The manager revealed how Nino Rešić died, his diaries hide secrets – “he told me strange things about people who are famous today”!

Source: Youtube/Tv Archive

Nino Rešić passed away almost two decades ago, and the pain of his passing is still “smoldering” in the air. His manager at the time, Nermin Ademović, recently spoke about Nino through his big confession, in which he covered the details that caused a lot of dust.

On one occasion, he was upset because of everyone who “hangs” on his name, wanting to give themselves importance, he decided to tell how the late Nino really lived and ended. Ademović was first of all challenged, as he said, by Nino’s daughter Sandra Rešić, who was then competing in Zvezde Grand.

“I could no longer listen to the lies told by Sandra Rešić. She buys points by bragging that she was with Nina in Bijeljina until the last moment, which is a complete lie. She claims that she knows what agony her father died in, I don’t know on what basis she claims that when she wasn’t even with him when he died. This whole unfortunate situation took place in a couple of days and no one suspected that the worst would happen to Nino“, says the late singer’s former manager.

Nino left behind three daughters from three marriages, including Sandra. Although today she is proud to say that she is his daughter, it is rumored that Nino is not her biological father. A big fuss was made about the diaries that Nino kept until his death, which contain all the details of his lifebut it is rumored that these diaries hide great secrets that nobody knows today.

“It was the year 2007, Nino spent most of his time in Bijeljina where we worked on his new album. Me and a person named Nebojša were very close to Nino and helped him with his career, I mostly managed managerial affairs and Nebojša drove him. according to performances and wherever needed.I remember like now, on October 18, I receive an SMS with the content “Brother, Nino is sick today, we went to the doctor and he recommended that he stay in the hospital, but Nino didn’t want to, please come tonight to be with him because I have business commitments.”. Sometime before evening, I left for Bijeljina with my friend Vedad, thinking that Nino had a milder cold and that it was nothing serious. When we got there, Nebojša was rushing to work and Nino was sleeping in his room, then Nebojša told us to open the window for him because every half hour he gets terrible attacks so that he can get some fresh air,” said Ademović.

“Nino did not want to go to the doctor even though he had severe pain and frequent seizures. Around 10 p.m. he was already very sick and I said, Nino, let’s go to the doctor and I’m not going to listen to you anymore, this moment you’re coming with us to be examined. Nino could barely walk, with our help he got to the car and then we took him to the hospital in Bijeljina, where they told us to take him to the surgery immediately. He could no longer walk, so we put him in a wheelchair and quickly took him to the ward. A doctor waited for us there and asked if he was a patient alcoholic. I didn’t know what to answer him except that he hadn’t had anything to drink in the last seven days. They took him to the hall and we stayed to wait, it was past midnight but we had no news, we had no idea that the worst would happen. At that moment, the doctor appeared and told us what we didn’t want to hear ‘We lost him, we tried resuscitation but he didn’t react’there was still silence, I couldn’t believe that I was hearing such a thing,” said Nermin at the time.

Source: YouTube/OFFICIAL CHANNEL NINO RESIĆ LEGEND

“About two or three hours after midnight we were in his apartment, we were all silent, we didn’t know what to say because no one expected this outcome. We agreed that the funeral would be on Saturday in his native Bosanska Dubica, some money he had taken Nebojša and said that he would buy a wreath and other things because Nino normally didn’t keep a lot of money with him. Dragana Mirković called us in the morning and said that she would also buy a wreath, many people called us to ask if it was true I know that his brother Dejan came to Bijeljina that day as well as Sandra. Early on Saturday morning we drove Nina towards Bosanska Dubica where the funeral will be held, his uncle also arrived from Zagreb and said that the funeral will be held according to Islamic customs. I remember that his godfather, cousin Samir, Jasna K, Halid Muslimović, Farizada Čamdžić and his uncle and other close relatives were at the funeral, there were a lot of people, I wouldn’t know the exact number, but his brother Dejan and Sandra were not among them who had previously come to Bijeljina”.

“His diary, in which he recorded everything about his life, plays a big role in all of this and that diary hides big secrets, I know that I took it and wanted to give it to his daughter Amelie, who lived in America, but since she didn’t want to come get it, I returned it to Nebojša and I don’t know what happened to it later . Afterwards, I wanted to release a CD with his songs that he intended to release, but I gave up because there would be rumors that I wanted to make money off his name. There are some things from Nino’s life that I know and which I will never publish, there are also some people, who are famous today, about whom Nino told me some strange things“, finished Ademović.

BONUS VIDEO:

03:01 SANDRA RESIĆ WAITRESS FOR TEN! She tried herself in the new “Machine Challenge”, and here is whether she won a VALUABLE PRIZE Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD/E-turneja)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

