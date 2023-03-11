On March 10, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce answered a reporter’s question on the US’s inclusion of several Chinese entities in the “Specially Designated Nationals List”.

A reporter asked: On March 9, EST, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that 24 Chinese companies and one individual would be included in the Specially Designated Nationals List for sanctions. What is your comment?

A: The Chinese side has noticed that the US has imposed sanctions on 24 Chinese companies and one individual on the “Specially Designated Nationals List” on the grounds of alleged involvement in Iran. China firmly opposes this.

Recently, the United States has repeatedly imposed sanctions on Chinese companies on the grounds of alleged involvement in Iran and Russia. The United States’ indiscriminate use of unilateral sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction” has no basis in international law, seriously damages the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals, disrupts normal economic and trade exchanges between other countries, threatens the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, and hinders the world economy. recovery and development.

The US should immediately correct its wrongdoing and stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies and individuals. China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals.