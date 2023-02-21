Astrology reveals which zodiac signs never lie in a relationship.

If your partner was born in one of the following signs, lucky you! They say that trust is the key to a successful relationship, and the fact is that each of us sometimes thinks that our partner is lying. However, there are people who are honest to the core in their relationship. They cannot stand lies, they are always direct and open. They believe in honest communication, and horoscope reveals in which signs they are most often born:

RAK

People born under the sign of Cancer make all their decisions based on feelings. If they believe they have found a partner who loves them and will not break their heart, they slowly open up to him and try to be as honest as possible. When Cancer is in love, it is completely devoted and sincere to the one it loves.

VIRGIN

Most people believe that Virgos are devoid of emotions. However, people born under this sign believe in true love. When they find a partner that they like and that suits them, they always try to maintain the relationship. They believe that honesty and trust are the foundation of every quality relationship, so they blindly adhere to such principles.

SAGITTARIUS

People born under the sign of Sagittarius have a hard time expressing their emotions, but they show them in a different way. When they fall in love, they feel that they should be honest with their partner. They do not like lies and any kind of manipulation. They like to be honest with their partner, even if they hurt him.

