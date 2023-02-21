First leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League,
on the field Frankfurt-Naples 0-2 LIVE
e Liverpool-Real Madrid 2-5 DIRECT
GOAL IN 65′! Eintracht 0-2 NAPLES! Di Lorenzo’s network. Vertical triangle between Anguissa and Kvaratskhelia who leans with his heel towards Di Lorenzo, precise plate behind Trapp.
GOAL IN THE 40′! Eintracht 0-1 NAPLES! Osimhen network. Acceleration by Lozano on the right, tense cross, Osimhen easy under measure.
ANSA Agency
4 other Italians on the pitch in Europe, Juve and Roma seek redemption (ANSA)
ANSA.it
ANSA Agency
Liverpool manager: ‘It’s torture to watch last year’s final’
Champions League fans in Naples prepare for the match against Eintracht: ‘We’ll win tonight too’
news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA