Home Sports Champions: Frankfurt-Naples 0-2 LIVE – Football
Sports

Champions: Frankfurt-Naples 0-2 LIVE – Football

by admin
Champions: Frankfurt-Naples 0-2 LIVE – Football
news-txt”>

First leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League,
on the field Frankfurt-Naples 0-2 LIVE
e Liverpool-Real Madrid 2-5 DIRECT

GOAL IN 65′! Eintracht 0-2 NAPLES! Di Lorenzo’s network. Vertical triangle between Anguissa and Kvaratskhelia who leans with his heel towards Di Lorenzo, precise plate behind Trapp.
GOAL IN THE 40′! Eintracht 0-1 NAPLES! Osimhen network. Acceleration by Lozano on the right, tense cross, Osimhen easy under measure.

ANSA Agency

4 other Italians on the pitch in Europe, Juve and Roma seek redemption (ANSA)

ANSA.it

Stands out Liverpool-Real Madrid © Ansa

ANSA Agency

Liverpool manager: ‘It’s torture to watch last year’s final’

Champions League fans in Naples prepare for the match against Eintracht: ‘We’ll win tonight too’

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy