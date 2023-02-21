news-txt”>

First leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League,

on the field Frankfurt-Naples 0-2 LIVE

e Liverpool-Real Madrid 2-5 DIRECT

GOAL IN 65′! Eintracht 0-2 NAPLES! Di Lorenzo’s network. Vertical triangle between Anguissa and Kvaratskhelia who leans with his heel towards Di Lorenzo, precise plate behind Trapp.

GOAL IN THE 40′! Eintracht 0-1 NAPLES! Osimhen network. Acceleration by Lozano on the right, tense cross, Osimhen easy under measure.

