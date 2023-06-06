Euro Under 21, the 28 Azzurrini called up by Nicolato for the internship – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 05 JUNE – The adventure of the Under 21 national team in the final phase of the European Championship begins at the Tirrenia Olympic Training Centre. For Paolo Nicolato’s Azzurrini, an internship from Wednesday 7 to Monday 12 June which will precede the official announcement of the 23-man squad for the European Championship, scheduled for Tuesday 13.



The 24th edition of the Under 21 European Championship will be played from 21 June to 8 July in Romania and Georgia, with three passes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games up for grabs.



Inserted in Group D, Italy will be on stage in Cluj, in Romania, where in the three matches of the group they will have to deal with Norway, Switzerland and France. The French will be the first opponents of Paolo Nicolato’s team, which will make its debut on Thursday 22 June at 20.45 at the Cluj Arena. The second match will see the Azzurrini oppose Switzerland on Sunday 25 June (6.00 pm), while the match against Norway will take place on Wednesday 28 June (8.45 pm).



Nicolato has 28 squads for the Tirrenia rally: first call for Empoli midfielder Jacopo Fazzini.



– Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Cremonese), Alessandro Sorrentino (Monza), Stefano Turati (Frosinone) – Defenders: Andrea Cambiaso (Bologna), Giorgio Cittadini (Modena), Matteo Lovato (Salernitana), Caleb Okoli (Atalanta), Fabiano Parisi ( Empoli), Niccolò Pierozzi (Reggina), Lorenzo Pirola (Salernitana), Giacomo Quagliata (Cremonese), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Destiny Iyenoma Udogie (Udinese), Alessandro Zanoli (Sampdoria); – Midfielders: Edoardo Bove (Roma), Giovanni Fabbian (Reggina), Jacopo Fazzini (Empoli), Fabio Miretti (Juventus), Samuele Ricci (Turin), Nicolò Rovella (Monza), Sandro Tonali (Milan); Forwards: Nicolò Cambiaghi (Empoli), Matteo Cancellieri (Lazio), Lorenzo Colombo (Lecce), Moise Bioty Kean (Juventus), Samuele Mulattieri (Frosinone), Gaetano Pio Oristanio (Volendam), Pietro Pellegri (Turin). (HANDLE).

