Extreme Heat, Massive Rains, and Devastating Fires: The “New Normal” of Climate Change

Extreme heatwaves in Europe, massive rains from Hurricane Hillary in Mexico, and devastating fires in various parts of the world have become part of the “new normal” that the planet is experiencing. These events are all indications of the climate change induced by human activities, according to the UN Meteorological Agency.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has issued heat advisories across Europe, including countries like France, Germany, Poland, and Switzerland. Meanwhile, temperatures above 50°C are expected in some areas of the Near East, and Japan is grappling with a prolonged heatwave, breaking temperature records.

The impact of extreme heat is not limited to scorching temperatures alone. It also causes rain and fires. Hurricane Hillary rapidly intensified into a category four storm off the Pacific coast of Mexico, fueled by warm ocean surface temperatures. Coastal areas of Mexico, where sustained winds of up to 220 kilometers per hour are expected, are at high risk. Heavy rainfall, up to 152 millimeters, is also anticipated in the affected regions.

The consequences of extreme weather events are widespread. The typically arid Southwest, including cities like San Diego, is anticipating an enormous amount of rain, with a high risk of flash flooding. According to the WMO’s climate expert, Álvaro Silva, the frequency and intensity of extreme events, such as heatwaves and heavy rainfall, have increased significantly in recent decades. He emphasized that human-induced climate change from greenhouse gas emissions is the main driver behind these changes.

The Canary Islands, specifically Tenerife, has also been hit by devastating forest fires, resulting in numerous evacuations and significant destruction. The scale of these fires is a recurring scene this summer, highlighting the severity of the situation caused by climate change.

Even the far north of Canada near the Arctic Circle has not been spared from the ravages of fires. Over 600 wildfires across the country are currently out of control, with a mass evacuation order in effect in the Northern Territories city of Yellowknife.

British Columbia’s town of Lytton also broke records, hitting a scorching high of 42.2°C. The southwestern Peaceful region, heavily impacted by climate warming, is facing meteorological catastrophes that tear apart the social fabric.

The effects of climate change continue to escalate, and urgent action is needed to mitigate its destructive consequences. As the world witnesses the “new normal,” it is time for governments, organizations, and individuals to come together and address the pressing issue of climate change.

