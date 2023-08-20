Japanese Prime Minister Visits Fukushima Plant Amid Controversy Over Release of Radioactive Wastewater

TOKYO Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan has announced his plans to visit the tsunami-ravaged Fukushima nuclear plant on Sunday, stating that a decision regarding the release of radioactive wastewater will be made afterwards. This controversial plan has faced strong opposition both domestically and internationally, with fishing organizations expressing concerns about potential damage to the reputation of their seafood. South Korea and China have also raised issues, causing the matter to become political and diplomatic.

Kishida made this announcement in Washington on Friday, following a summit with the heads of government of the United States and South Korea. He emphasized that the government has reached the final stage of decision-making, despite facing resistance from various groups. The government and Tokyo Electric Power Co. argue that the water needs to be released to facilitate the decommissioning of the plant and prevent accidental leaks from the tanks.

Germany’s recent decision to shut down its last three nuclear power plants serves as a backdrop to these discussions, as it highlights the ongoing global debate around nuclear energy. The release of wastewater from the Fukushima plant “cannot be postponed,” according to Kishida.

To address international concerns and ensure transparency and credibility, Japan has sought support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The IAEA has endorsed TEPCO’s plan, stating that if implemented according to international safety standards, it will have minimal impact on the environment and human health. The Japanese government has been actively promoting the security of their plan both domestically and through diplomatic channels.

Despite the opposition, Kishida has made efforts to maintain relationships with neighboring countries. The government has provided explanations to South Korea, aiming to prevent the Fukushima issue from interfering with the strengthening of bilateral relations. South Korea and the United States are working to foster closer ties amidst increasing threats from China and North Korea.

As the Prime Minister prepares to visit the Fukushima nuclear plant, the world awaits the final decision on the release of radioactive wastewater. The implications of this decision on the environment, public health, and international relations continue to be debated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

