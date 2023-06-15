The new season of Sala Barcelona arrives

He Montjuïc Castle (Barcelona) will host from the June 29 to September 21 about twenty concerts that will be held every Thursday in the Pati d’Armes of the castle, always betting on interesting names of the moment.

This initiative –co-production of Institute of Culture of Barcelona and the concert halls that are part of the Association of Concert Halls of Catalonia (ASACC)– presents its new season, which will open with the flamenco fusion of Queralt Lahoz on June 29. In this way, the concerts will be enjoyed in a short distance and with the intention of supporting small-capacity concert halls in the city (less than 250 people). All of them have collaborated in the selection of artists who will be part of this new season of the Barcelona cycle. The performances will be completed with DJ sessions from the city.

The capacity will be for 400 people and there will be two ways to enjoy the performances, with tables and chairs or standing up to dance and enjoy. There will also be a gastronomic offer that will be announced shortly and even a shuttle service from the concerts to Plaça Espanya. In any case, you can expand the information in www.salabarcelona.cat.

The concert list will include Queralt Lahoz (June 29), Putochinomaricón (July 6), Socunbohemio (July 13), TMATNB + Nil Ciuró (July 20), Ciutat (July 27), Júlia Colom + Marta Knight (August 3), Guineu + Maio (August 10 ), Papa Orbe & Los Científicos del Sabor (August 17), Son Rompe Pera (August 24), Alma Afrobeat Ensemble + Kwame Adzraku (August 31), Rombo + Angeladorrrm (September 7), ExNovios + Los Yolos (September 14) and Bullet (September 21).