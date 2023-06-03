The new tour of the hardcore classics Agnostic Front arrives

Agnostic Front, one of the longest-lived bands in hardcore history, active since 1981, will be celebrating the fortieth anniversary of their first EP this year. “United Blood” throughout the peninsula. One of the main exponents of the scene of the NYHC (New York Hardcore)the group continues led by Vinnie Stigma (guitar and voice) and roger miret (lead vocals) keeps the flame of the genre alive, although throughout their career they have crossed paths with more thrash and more metallic sounds, without ever ceasing to be who they are.