Passion, slopes and privacy: the love story between Max Biaggi and Eleonora Pedron

Twelve years together, two children, a thousand life plans that later collapsed. The love story between Max Biaggi e Eleonora Pedron it is one of those stories of which little has always been known, but which tells of a fairy tale born far from motorcycling tracks and television cameras. Always very reserved, Biaggi and the former Miss Italy 2002 have never given rise to gossip, fleeing to Monaco to build their family away from paparazzi and curious people, but in the end theamore gave way to difficulties and the farewell was inevitable.

The years of passion

We are in 2003. When Max Biaggi and Eleonora Pedron meet, he, 32 years old, is chasing his first Superbike title (but with no less than four world titles in the 250 class) while she, who is only 21 years old, is a veteran from the victory of Miss Italy 2002. It was an intense but difficult year for Pedron, full of commitments and professional proposals that led her to tour Italy and it was just far from her native Padua that she met the pilot. “ When I met Max he was already living in Monaco and for me at that moment any place was fine, as long as it wasn’t my country “, the former Miss said years ago talking about her first meetings with her partner. While he competes on the track with “rivals” of the caliber of Valentino Rossi, Capirossi and Gibernau, she makes her debut on TV as a meteor on Emilio Fede’s Tg4.

The desire for privacy

Max Biaggi and Eleonora Pedron live their story in the light of the sun, but far from their respective jobs – she is on television and he is on the track – they take refuge in France, in Monaco, far from paparazzi and gossip. Privacy is everything to them and magazines struggle to find news and scoop on them. Love is strong and sheltered from any indiscretion and gossip. Before 2009, there are those who speak of a crisis between the two and of marriage, but the reality is that in 2008 Pedron – who is on television with Megacci in the program “Stoves in the square” – becomes pregnant with the first child.

The motherhood and victories of Max Biaggi

The eldest of the couple, Ines Angelicawas born in 2009 in a clinic in Montecarlo, France, and a year later, in 2010, the second child also arrives Leon Alexander. The two children grow up across the Alps but mother Eleonora creates a bridge between France and Padua, her hometown, to let her children know her past. Meanwhile, Max Biaggi – increasingly resolved from a private and family point of view – gives his all on the track and wins his first world title in Superbikes. It is 2010. Eleonora returns to work on television, playing some roles as an actress in Italian sitcoms, and in 2011 she returns as a special guest at Miss Italia, hosted by Fabrizio Frizzi, and on the final evening of 19 September 2011, in Montecatini Terme he was accompanied by Max, who a few months later confirmed himself as world champion for the second time in his career.

We will then heal the crisis

Max Biaggi and Eleonora Pedron flee from photographers but don’t shy away from hosting. In 2013 they were invited to the San Remo festival as late night announcers and to the audience they appear more in love than ever. A few months later, however, the first rumors that speak of a profound one spread in the gossip magazines crisis between Max and Eleonora. We are in 2014. The couple seems to be on the verge of breaking up, but then Pedron – guest of Live Sunday – cast away all doubts: “ In married life, at a certain point, when a relationship is so perfect, there comes a moment when you try to avoid this perfection but in the end you have what you need in front of you. It’s there, and that’s all. We understood it and we are serene. The important thing is to come to understand this. And now I’m happy” . Even the motorcycling champion gives an interview to the weekly People to talk about the crisis overcome: “ What was happening to us was so private that only we could know, understand and find the strength to look inside. After eleven years we are, but now we are serene. I’d cut off my arm for her “.

Farewell with a tweet

Almost two years have passed since the couple’s declarations and, suddenly, like a bolt from the blue, here comes the announcement of Goodbye. Eleonora Pedron is silent, while Max Biaggi chooses Twitter to inform fans and the press of the definitive break with his partner: “ It’s hard to say, but it’s over! There were difficult moments with Ele, we tried to recover but, in the long run, it wasn’t possible “. The crisis, that of two years earlier, has never really been overcome and despite the two children and the twelve years spent side by side, the miss and the pilot say goodbye. “ When we broke up, in 2015, there were tensions” recently admitted Eleonora Pedron, who has never revealed (like Biaggi for that matter) the real reasons that led to the breakup. It is said that there is a middle other man (the Chi magazine of the time talks about Daniele Conte, brother of the more popular Antonio) but the two together have never been photographed.

The accident and the newfound serenity