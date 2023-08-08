The nominees for the 2023 VMAs – MONDO MODA

MTV released this Tuesday, August 8th, the list of nominees for the VMAs 2023 – prize given by the public that votes in the site from the broadcaster. Anitta competes for Best Latin Video “Funk Rave”.

Taylor Swift leads with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Cinematography. The singer SZA competes with six. Both compete for Video of the Year.

Owner of 28 figurines, Beyoncé competes only in Artist of the Year. Understand: she did not release any video from the album “Renaissance”.

If the writers’ strike doesn’t change the network’s plans, the ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 12 at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

For the second year, Anitta competes in the Best Latin Clip category, with her recently released “Funk Rave“. She will compete with Bad Bunny, Karol G, Shakira, Rosalía, Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera.

Last year, the singer became the first Brazilian artist to win an award at the VMAs, with “Envolver“.

Check out the full list of the 2023 VMAs.

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – “Beware”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Latin Music Video

Anitta – "Funk Rave"

Karol G & Shakira – "TQG"

Karol G & Shakira – “TQG”

Rosalía – “Despecha”

Shakira – “Acrostic”

Best Pop Music Video

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

P!NK – “Trustfall”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

New artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Small

Featherweight

PinkPantheress

Renee Rapp

Best Collaboration of the Year

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

KAROL G & Shakira – “TQG”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Best Hip Hop Music Video

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Best Rock Video

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

Moonlight – “The Loneliest”

Metallica – “Eternal Light”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Best Alternative Music Video

Blink-182 – “Edging”

Boygenius – “The Film”

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”

Best R&B Video

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

SZA – “Shirt”

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”

Best K-Pop Music Video

Aespa – “Girls”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Fiffty Fifty – “Cupid”

Seventeen – “Super”

Stray Kids – “S-Class”

Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Best Music Video by Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”

Libianca – “People”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – “2 Sugar”

Best Video for Good

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

Bad Bunny – “The Blackout – People Live Here”

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

Maluma – “The Queen”

Best Photography

Adele – “I Drink Wine”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Direction

Doja Cat – “Beware”

Drake – “Falling Back”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Art Direction

Boygenius – “The Film”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Beware”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

SZA – “Shirt”

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side”

Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

Melanie Martinez – “Void”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Choreography

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

Panic! at the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Best Editing

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit”

Miley Cyrus – “River”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best “Push” Presentation of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”

March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”

