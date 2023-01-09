It was reported on the Internet that many people in Anhui Province wore hemp belts and burned their bodies by the side of the road. (Image source: video screenshot)

[Look at China News, January 7, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Muzi Li)mainlandJVOC-10epidemicThe fire spreads, the death toll increasesfuneral parlorOverwhelming, people in many places have no choice but to go on their ownburn the body. online transmission,BeijingThe number of dead people was too high to burn, and many corpses were burned together. In a certain place in Anhui, many people wore hemp belts and burned corpses by the side of the road. The scene was horrific.

The Scary Scene of Burning Corpses by the Roadside in Anhui

According to a report from Xintoujia, after China fully relaxed the control of the new crown epidemic in December last year, the number of deaths from the epidemic increased sharply. Recently, a video of “Anhui began to burn corpses on the side of the road” was circulated on Twitter. The Twitter account “Wanqing” shared the video and questioned: “Has anyone thought about it? Why did the virus kill so many people in China?” She directly scolded: “Follow the Communist Party and walk into the crematorium!”

On January 6, a “RICHARD FULL” netizen posted an article saying, “Anhui, start burning corpses on the side of the road.” The video is only 14 seconds long, and it can be seen on the screen that there is a burning flame beside a road in the night, and dozens of people dressed in hemp and mourning kneel on the road, accompanied by the sound of crackling firecrackers.

“RICHARD FULL” also added, “Some netizens reminded that there is a custom of ‘burning spirits’ in Anhui. Usually, paper sacrifices and relics of the dead are burned. A large group of people wearing mourning clothes knelt on the street and burned Kowtow, this kind of scene is indeed the only one I have seen in my life.”

Anhui, began to burn dead bodies on the side of the road. pic.twitter.com/UkNpOQ6eRG — RICHARD FULL (@RICHARD08999364) January 5, 2023

It is rumored that the number of dead in Beijing has increased rapidly, and the corpses are mixed and burned in rural areas, and excavators are digging graves day and night

A netizen broke the news on December 28, 2022, “There are too many dead people in Beijing to be burned, and the corpses have been mixed together and burned.” Some online chats said, “Several retired colleagues in our unit have passed away. In Beijing, the cremation will not be scheduled this year. It will not be until 2023. There is a situation that can be cremated earlier, that is, several people share one furnace, and the dignity of death is lost. .”

“Some have heard that they will wait until March and April next year…” The content stated that they have to personally carry the bodies of relatives and friends to go through the cremation procedures, and only after the whole process can they understand the truth. Going to the team, these difficulties were solved, and finally a box was needed before the cremation, and a few hundred yuan was temporarily scanned with WeChat to preserve the last bit of dignity of the deceased.”

There are too many dead people in Beijing to be burned, and the corpses have been mixed together and burned. pic.twitter.com/NH7zm9BJ2m — The Cat Who Doesn’t Eat Fish (Athena Farm) (@Sylvia9988777) December 28, 2022

It is said that multiple excavators in rural Beijing dug graves and buried corpses day and night. On January 4, a netizen released a video saying that Xinzhuang, Beijing, with a population of less than 300 people, had too many deaths due to the virus. In a cemetery, there were “multiple excavators digging the cemetery around the clock”, burying the dead. corpse. In the video, a large number of rows of new graves can be described as grave-to-grave. Some netizens were shocked, “Oh my God… think about those hills that didn’t have time to be cremated!”

because #COVID19 There are too many deaths from the infection, and multiple excavators in a cemetery in Xinzhuang, Beijing are digging the cemetery day and night. The level of pure mechanization is a must!#China pic.twitter.com/Nl88MbTYj2 — Motu Zx۵  (@WxyqZx) January 4, 2023

It is rumored that people in many places in mainland China burned their bodies by themselves

Funeral parlors across the mainland are full, there are long queues waiting for cremation in many places, and the price of funerals is soaring, and people in many places have to burn their bodies themselves. Many videos circulated on the Internet showed that in a residential area somewhere in Northeast China, several family members of the suspected deceased were crying and burning the body. Another video shows that a resident downstairs in a certain place, the body of a suspected deceased is burning on a shelf, and dozens of people are watching. Videos also showed self-burning corpses in Shanghai, China‘s largest city, with many people seen watching a burning flame in the distance.

The crematorium cannot be lined up, and the family can only burn the corpse directly in the northeast community! ChinaLiedPeopleDied!😓 pic.twitter.com/LNxIvTwjX7 — Lucy Zhao (@LucyZha94759559) December 29, 2022

The family members burned the body of the deceased in the community… pic.twitter.com/ZRVUeZIuxk — Lantern (New Ecological Federation) (@lantern48745695) January 1, 2023

Shanghai, burn your own body pic.twitter.com/7LgQ6Ez2Wb — jiarui Han (@jiarui_han) January 1, 2023

Is this burning a corpse? pic.twitter.com/BYZRoUbusr — ✨lfh. Brother 7’s behavior is my belief. From Japan. Milky Way 🌟🌟🌟 (@lfh46123376) January 2, 2023

In this regard, current affairs commentator Fang Yuan told Radio Free Asia that the Chinese authorities were unprepared and misassessed the epidemic, leading to a sharp increase in the death rate, resulting in a large number of dead “dead without a place to bury”, and turning society into “paying for the government’s mistakes.” “. But he believes that the Chinese people will only suffer grievances silently in the end, which is the tragedy of society.

