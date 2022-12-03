[The Epoch Times, December 02, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporters Ye Zeyu, Zhang Yingyu, and Zeng Xiaoxun from Hong Kong) The government held another press conference on the epidemic on the 1st. The Center for Health Protection announced that as of 00:00 on the 1st, there were 10,137 new confirmed cases, which once again exceeded the 10,000 level, including 9,531 local cases and 606 imported cases. In the past day, 15 more confirmed patients died.

In terms of residential care homes, 12 residential care homes for the elderly reported a total of 23 residents and 2 staff confirmed cases, and another 36 residents and 2 staff were listed as close contacts; another 7 residential care homes for the disabled reported a total of 11 cases Residents and 1 employee were confirmed cases, and another 46 residents were listed as close contacts.

In terms of schools, 719 schools reported 1,284 new confirmed cases, including 1,066 students and 218 teaching staff. A total of 19 classes in 19 schools had to be suspended for 7 days, involving 4 kindergartens/child care centers, 5 primary schools, 9 Secondary and 1 special school.

The Hospital Authority announced that as of 00:00 on the 1st, a total of 2,776 confirmed patients needed hospital treatment, of which 373 were newly confirmed patients. In the past day, 15 newly confirmed patients died in public hospitals. The authorities have newly reported 13 critical patients and 14 serious patients. There are now a total of 54 critical patients and 72 serious patients, of which 18 critical patients are receiving intensive treatment.

The authorities also announced that since November 29, three patients in a ward of the Rehabilitation and Nursing Department of Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Wong Tai Sin Hospital have been diagnosed. They all have symptoms of infection and are receiving isolation treatment. Their condition is stable. Receiving new cases and visiting arrangements for the relevant cases have been suspended. The hospital has thoroughly cleaned and disinfected relevant areas, and will strengthen the implementation of infection control measures.

Five-year-old boy confirmed to be in critical condition

Shao Jiajia, deputy consultant doctor of the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescents of Hong Kong Island West Hospital of the Hospital Authority, said that since the outbreak of the epidemic at the beginning of this year, more than 160,000 children under the age of 11 have been diagnosed, and more than 70 children under the age of 11 are currently hospitalized in public hospitals. , a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition. The boy was found to be diagnosed on November 28. In the early morning of November 30, he was sent to the emergency department of Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital by ambulance, and then transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the Pediatrics Department of Prince of Wales Hospital. He is currently in critical condition , with cerebral edema. He received a dose of Fubita vaccine in the middle of last month and was in good health before.

Earlier, a 12-year-old girl with long-term illnesses was diagnosed. On November 27, she went to the Prince of Wales Hospital for medical treatment due to a fever.

Shao Jiajia also mentioned that a 22-month-old boy who was diagnosed went to a private hospital for treatment on the 3rd due to a fever. His condition deteriorated for a while and his heart stopped. He was transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

So far, there have been 1,055,730 positive nucleic acid test cases and 1,072,652 positive rapid antigen test cases in Hong Kong, and 10,762 deaths.

The government is not considering changing the epidemic prevention measures for the time being

Au Ka-wing, Chief Doctor of the Infectious Disease Division of the Center for Health Protection, said that the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong has continued to rise since the middle of last month. The number of new cases on the 1st was 10,137, an increase of more than 15% from the previous day. The number of confirmed cases in the past week has increased by 8.4% compared with the previous week. Among them, local infections have shown an upward trend, and imported cases have remained stable. Deaths have increased significantly, with an increase of more than 40% in the past week compared with the previous week.

Li Xiayin, deputy director of the Medical Services and Health Bureau, said that the current epidemic is heating up, and the government will continue to formulate epidemic prevention measures based on scientific data. The current epidemic prevention measures will not be relaxed, but they have not yet reached the point where they need to be tightened. However, she believes that it has reached a point where caution and caution are required s level. Li Xiayin also pointed out that no one wants to go back on the anti-epidemic measures, but the government will not insist on not going back and damage the health of the citizens, so the possibility will not be ruled out.

Ou Jiarong also said that the number of confirmed cases in nursing homes has been rising since mid-November, at a relatively high level, and even significantly higher than the peaks at the end of August and early September. Thousands of residents were vaccinated. As for schools, the number of confirmed cases among students and staff in the past 7 days has increased by about 10% compared with the previous week.

Three-year-old child infected with influenza A admitted to ICU

In addition, Shao Jiajia said that a 3-year-old boy developed a fever on November 27, and began to have abdominal pain and vomiting on November 30. He was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and admitted for diagnosis and treatment. Intensive Care Unit, Faculty of Pediatrics, Hong Kong Children’s Hospital.

His respiratory samples were tested positive for Influenza A (H3) virus. The clinical diagnosis was Influenza A complicated by shock, and he is currently in critical condition. He has good past health and has been vaccinated against this season’s seasonal influenza vaccine. He has no travel history during the incubation period. CHP is continuing to investigate.

Li Xiayin pointed out that there have been no outbreaks of influenza in Hong Kong in the past few years, and I am worried that children who have never been infected with influenza will not have enough resistance to deal with the current wave of winter influenza. ◇

