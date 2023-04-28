The OFF! by Keith Morris announce concert in Valencia

As they point out in the press release of their tour, OFF! they reconstruct the pieces of their musical career as if it were an old record collection. The hits of “Free LSD” they sound like the perfect cocktail between “Revolver” de The Beatles, “Nite Flights” by The Walker Brothers. In other words, “Free LSD” it is an underground howl that rises into the cosmos of Sun Ra y The Stooges. In addition, it has a cover of Raymond Pettibon, leading illustrator in the world of punk and hardcore. The concert, we repeat, will be the June 7th at the Crazy Club of Valencia. Tickets are available at this link.

“War Above Los Angeles”, the cornerstone of the album, contains the essence of previous OFF! projects, although it seeks to experiment with new elements. The singer, Keith Morris, notes: “After making music for as long as I have been, it was time to use a palette that included lime green, turquoise and magenta instead of the typical colors and tones that were involved in the sounds that evoked you. car racing and neck breaks. Miles Davis with Herbie Hancock and the Headhunters as opposed to ‘Milo Goes To College’”.

The band, led by the icon Keith Morris (Black Flag, Circle Jerks) y Dimitri Coats (Burning Brides) is now complemented by drummer Justin Brown (Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Herbie Hancock) and bassist Autry Fullbright II (…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead). Dimitri Coats adds layers of distorted guitars and Morris maintains his status as the mythical figure of Californian punk.