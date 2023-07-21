Home » the Pentagon loses its primacy after 80 years- Corriere TV
The Pentagon loses its primacy after 80 years. The largest office building in the world today is located in Surat, India. It is the brand new Surat Diamond Bourse, located in the diamond capital of India. «Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of the Surat diamond industry. It is also a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating job opportunities,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. This news item appeared in the July 20 “Mondo Flipped” newsletter: here the link. Enough to register and receive it every Thursday click here.

July 20, 2023 – Updated July 20, 2023, 12:15pm

