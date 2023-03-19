Citizens of Bijeljina will decide on the impeachment of Mayor Ljubiša Petrović in a referendum today.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

About 112,000 citizens have the right to vote in Bijeljina. 183 polling stations were opened from 7:00 a.m., and voting will last until 7:00 p.m.

“Problems arise at the polling stations from the SDS observers who block the work of the polling boards because the ballot boxes are not turned in the right way,” said Srni Dijana Savić Božić, president of the Commission for the Impeachment of the Mayor of Bijeljina.

He adds that the Commission has been working in impossible conditions since the beginning due to the obstruction of Mayor Petrović.

“Observers obstruct members in front of their political subjects, they physically create a problem and that is what we are solving now,” says Božićeva.

The referendum in Bijeljina is the first to be held in accordance with the new Rulebook on impeachment, which was passed by the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska at the end of last year.

The confirmation of the results is given by the Republican Election Commission, and if the recall passes – the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina decides on the date of the extraordinary elections for the mayor of Bijeljina.

The impeachment of the mayor, who is from the SDS, was initiated by 25 councilors of the City Assembly on February 8, and is supported by the broad People’s Coalition “Let’s Start Bijeljina”, led by the SNSD.