If WSG Tirol wins the parallel game in Innsbruck against Sturm Graz, the Watteners would still displace the favorites from sixth place. In the event of a draw in Tyrol, Austria would be through even with a defeat. In the corner of their eye, the violets should also have the appearance of fifth-placed Austria Klagenfurt in Lustenau.

Rapid is already firmly at the top. For the green-whites, it’s about not losing touch with the top trio Red Bull Salzburg, Sturm and LASK. Salzburg receive Altach, Sturm make guest appearances at WSG Tirol and LASK in Hartberg.

Excitement before the Vienna Derby In the domestic football Bundesliga, the last two tickets are awarded for the champion group. In sixth place, Wiener Austria has the greatest pressure of expectations and that of all things in the derby against Rapid.

Wimmer is looking forward to his derby premiere

Basically, Austria wants to take the initiative at home. “We’re focusing on our game and don’t want to be influenced,” said coach Michael Wimmer on Friday. Of course, it is possible to react to the corresponding scores in the other games. Wimmer doesn’t see any more pressure on his team. “Everyone wants to win a derby. Pressure is for everyone. I’m really looking forward to it,” said the German before his derby premiere.

The Generali Arena has been sold out since Monday, with over 15,000 tickets sold. According to Ortlechner, however, the emotions in the stands should not spill over onto the field. “We spoke to the guys that they shouldn’t approach the subject too emotionally. They should stay cool and get their work done.” If that doesn’t work and in the end only the qualifying group emerges, one thing is clear according to Ortlechner: “Then we messed it up ourselves.”

Bundesliga Game plan and table Bundesliga, 22nd round Sunday, 5 p.m.: Austria Vienna – Rapid Vienna Generali Arena, SR Weinberger Possible lineups: Austria: Früchtl – Handl, Martins, Mühl – Fischer, Braunöder, Jukic, Leidner – Keles, Tabakovic, Fitz Rapid: Hedl – Kasius, Sollbauer, Querfeld, Auer – Petrovic, Pejic – Zimmermann, Greil, Grüll – Burgstaller

Wimmer wants to follow in the footsteps of a compatriot. Thomas Letsch won the derby with Austria on December 16, 2018 at the distribution group 6:1. It was the only home win in the past 19 duels of the arch-rivals in the league. This season Austria won 2-1 in Hütteldorf, in 2021/22 there were four 1-1 draws.

Rapid won the championship group ticket with a 2-0 home win against Tirol last week, but Austria had to admit defeat in Graz 3-1. Sturm was a size too big for the error-prone Viennese. In addition, Reinhold Ranftl was warned and is missing in the derby after his fifth yellow card of the season. Meanwhile, the offensive should revive Dominik Fitz, who is about to return to the starting XI. “There’s enough air for 60 minutes,” said Wimmer about the game designer.

Rapid plays for victory despite failures

Martin Koscelnik returned to team training at Rapid, but in addition to the long-term absentees Nicolas Kühn, Ferdy Druijf and Maximilian Hofmann, the suspended Roman Kerschbaum and the ill Martin Moormann are absent. Nevertheless, coach Zoran Barisic thinks his squad is strong enough to get three points. “We want to play our game, not hide and be proactive,” announced the 52-year-old.

Barisic is looking forward to the derby. “It’s the game of games, especially for our fans, but it’s also very important for us, so I’m very excited. I would prefer to only play games like that, it helps you as an athlete.” The Viennese is expecting a 50:50 game, the form on the day will play an important role.

Barisic does not see the starting position as a disadvantage for Rapid. “The pressure isn’t necessarily on our side, if you will. On the other hand, we also have pressure because we really want to win. I hope that the lads can bring a certain amount of ease to the tension.” The coach is convinced of his protégés. “The team is excellent and it is on the way to becoming even better.” The fact that Rapid could promote their archrival to the qualifying group is little more than a side note. “It’s important that we look after ourselves,” stressed Barisic.

Salzburg are chasing their own record of points against Altach

In the duel between Salzburg and Cashpoint SCR Altach – leaders versus bottom – the roles are clearly divided. The “Bulls” motivate themselves with the aim of beating their own record in the three-point era. Altach, on the other hand, would have to create a tangible surprise in order not to be last in the qualifying group.

Bundesliga, 22nd round Sunday, 5 p.m.: Salzburg-Altach Red Bull Arena, SR Lechner Possible lineups: Salzburg: Köhn – Van der Brempt, Solet, Bernardo, Ulmer – Gourna-Douath – Capaldo, Gloukh, Seiwald – Koita, Okafor Altach: Jungdal – Nelson, Strauss, Haudum, Edokpolor, Herold – Jäger, Jan Jurcec – Bähre – Abdijanovic, Balic

With 54 points from 21 games, Salzburg once again reigns supreme. A win would drop the previous record of 55 points (2018/19 and 2021/22) at this point in the championship. “I’m not a big fan of looking at stats and records during the season. But it’s special that the team is so constantly on the move, especially after the big upheaval in the summer,” Matthias Jaissle would rate a record as “confirmation for the past few months” and a response to critics. Because you have “also received a bit too much criticism from the media”.

On Sunday, Jaissle’s strong defense (only 12 goals conceded) will be without the two suspended defenders Strahinja Pavlovic and Amar Dedic. Striker Fernando should be match fit after the league and point division. The burden will remain high for Salzburg during the following international break. 15 players are with national teams. Jaissle identified a “tough story” due to the hardships. “We will do everything we can to start the championship round well rested,” promised the coach.

Altach has nothing to lose

The roles in Salzburg are clearly divided. “As David with Goliath” it said on the Altach website. “I see it positively that we can play against such an opponent,” said coach Miroslav Klose about a game that came “at the right time”. General tenor: A team from Altach, which has only scored 16 points in 21 games before, has nothing to lose against Salzburg. The Vorarlbergers last scored eight years ago in March in Salzburg, and then fully (1-0).

In six of the last eight games, Altach left the field as a loser and slipped to the bottom of the table. Most recently, it was a 1:2 home draw against direct competitor Ried. Klose was annoyed that his team didn’t always stick to the match plan. In the training, they “rehearsed things that give us security”. The “play against the ball” was not only promoted with a view to Salzburg, long balls are also no longer prohibited. “We can’t say we still need time to break in. It’s over. We have to deliver,” demanded the 2014 world champion.

Klose knows that a coach whose team has only won four times in 21 games is not without controversy. The situation is not easy. “There was never a lack of self-confidence,” the 44-year-old clarified. “You have to say that the way the fans and the club deal with it, you rarely experience it. I feel absolute trust.”

LASK guest at “fear opponent” Hartberg

LASK has been warned about the guest appearance at TSV Egger Glas Hartberg. The East Styrians unexpectedly won the first duel of the season in Pasching 3-0. The Hartbergers are unbeaten against the Linzers in seven games in total. The third in the table now wants to turn the tables and get a good starting position before the crucial ten rounds.

Bundesliga, 22nd round Sunday, 5 p.m.: Hartberg – LASK Profertil Arena, SR Altmann Possible lineups: Hartberg: Sallinger – Horvat, Rotter, Steinwender, Pfeifer – Kainz, Heil – Frieser, Sangare, Prokop – Tadic SHOT: Schlager – Stojkovic, Ziereis, Luckeneder, Renner – Michorl, Jovicic – Usor, Horvath, Nakamura – Ljubicic

With four wins, a draw and a defeat (in the most recent appearance in Salzburg), LASK will hold in 2023. The direction is right. The Linzers have established themselves as the third force behind Salzburg and Sturm. Coach Dietmar Kühbauer would like to take the three points with him at the end of the regular season, but warned: “We are preparing for a hard piece of work.”

Kühbauer breaks the 300 mark

Hartberg caught the athletes off guard in early October, punishing inefficient Linzers with three goals after the break. “That’s football. That shouldn’t happen to us on Sunday,” said Kühbauer. The Burgenlander is playing his 300th game as coach of a first division club in Hartberg. He is the eighth coach in Bundesliga history to reach this mark.

In terms of personnel, Kühbauer has two strong offensive players available again in Marin Ljubicic and Robert Zulj. His opponent Markus Schopp, on the other hand, is missing Donis Avdijaj, who is suffering from thigh problems. Manuel Pfeifer is questionable, as is Ousmane Diakite.

In tenth place, Hartberg is only one point ahead of Altach, under Schopp, who was brought back in winter, the Styrians recorded two wins and three defeats. More would have been possible if Hartberg had presented himself more efficiently and less prone to errors at the back. Schopp now openly demanded this from his protégés. “We just have to take the next step. We can’t always say that things are going well but the results aren’t. We can’t buy anything from that,” said the TSV coach. It is important to “force the results. This is the most difficult and biggest step, but we don’t have that much time for it anymore.”