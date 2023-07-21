The Perseverancia Ferry Successfully Completes Test Journey with Passengers and Cargo on Board

Title: Cuba’s New Ferry Successfully Completes Test Journey with Passengers and Cargo Onboard

Subtitle: The Perseverancia Ferry Set to Begin Regular Trips Three Times a Week

The Perseverancia ferry, which serves as a vital transportation link between the Isla de la Juventud and the Batabanó maritime terminal, has completed its first successful test journey, carrying passengers and cargo on board. This ferry brings much-needed connectivity between the two locations, marking an important milestone in Cuba’s transportation infrastructure.

Departing from the port of Batabanó at 70 percent capacity, the vessel set sail after clearing the waiting list in Havana. The estimated arrival time at Nueva Gerona was scheduled for around two in the afternoon. Local press reports suggest that the test journey was deemed satisfactory, as all expected processes were carried out efficiently and within the anticipated timeframe, aligning with passenger feedback.

The ferry, a Korean-built vessel called Perseverancia, boasts an average speed of 11 knots and offers passengers spacious bathrooms and two lounges, accommodating a total of 430 individuals. In addition, the ferry provides onboard medical assistance through a nurse, and a micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME)-operated cafeteria for the convenience of passengers.

Following the successful test journey, another voyage with passengers is planned in the coming days, aimed at refining transportation operations before commencing regular trips. These trips are expected to occur three times a week once the ferry’s operations stabilize.

In a previous test run, the Perseverancia ferry had also completed a successful journey without passengers, showcasing its capabilities. Lilian Castro Rivero, the Head of Operations and Sales at VIAMAR, announced that this current test journey with passengers and cargo aims to analyze the overall operational timing, which is estimated to take more than 12 hours for a round trip.

There are ongoing evaluations to determine the most convenient departure and arrival times for passengers, as well as the best luggage handling protocols. It has been emphasized that there will be limits on luggage weight, and a container system will be implemented at the port of origin to ensure secure handling and delivery at the destination.

The acquisition of this modern ferry by the Cuban government was officially announced a year ago, highlighting its purpose in enhancing passenger and cargo transportation on the Gerona-Batabanó-Gerona maritime route. The vessel, constructed in 2018, was financed entirely by the Cuban state, though the transaction amount was not disclosed.

To facilitate the ferry’s operations, extensive renovation work was undertaken by specialized teams at CDC Shipyards in Havana, expanding the premises and preparing additional areas to cater to passenger transportation. Simultaneously, the Ministry of Construction’s maritime teams commenced the dredging of the Batabanó port’s access channel in Mayabeque, ensuring a deeper passage for the ferry and other vessels navigating the Strait of Batabanó-Gerona.

With its advanced technology and high-precision navigation aids, the Perseverancia ferry is now considered the most modern ship of its kind in Cuba.

As the service prepares to commence regular operations, the pricing details for ferry tickets have not yet been disclosed to the public.

