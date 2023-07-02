The police launched the Vihor operation, they are looking for a murderer from Čukarica Info

The police launched the operation “Vihor” because of the murder in Čukarica.

One young man was killed tonight, while another was seriously wounded near the Elementary School in Čukarica. It is about MA (31), who received four stab wounds and died on the spot, and the injured BD (29) was transported to the Emergency Center. The confrontation took place in Đorđa Ognjanović Street near Miloš Crnjanski Elementary School, reports Informer.

As Blic unofficially learns, the killer fled the scene and the police launched the “Whirlwind” operation.. It is suspected that the attacker was also injured. Unofficially, the wounded BD has a police record. There are four police vehicles on the ground, as well as forensic experts.

