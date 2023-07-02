Home » The police launched the Vihor operation, they are looking for a murderer from Čukarica Info
World

The police launched the Vihor operation, they are looking for a murderer from Čukarica Info

by admin
The police launched the Vihor operation, they are looking for a murderer from Čukarica Info

The police launched the operation “Vihor” because of the murder in Čukarica.

One young man was killed tonight, while another was seriously wounded near the Elementary School in Čukarica. It is about MA (31), who received four stab wounds and died on the spot, and the injured BD (29) was transported to the Emergency Center. The confrontation took place in Đorđa Ognjanović Street near Miloš Crnjanski Elementary School, reports Informer.

As Blic unofficially learns, the killer fled the scene and the police launched the “Whirlwind” operation.. It is suspected that the attacker was also injured. Unofficially, the wounded BD has a police record. There are four police vehicles on the ground, as well as forensic experts.

See also  Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Two reasons why Russian tanks lose so much - BBC News

You may also like

List of countries according to the number of...

President Abinader Announces First National Census of Real...

Collision between cars at the Villabate junction, two...

The funeral of Nahel M.

The Evolving Landscape of Artificial Intelligence in Southeast...

Problem due to alcohol tourism in Palma de...

The revolt of minors in France: the average...

in Crimea, Russian vacationers- TV courier

Revolt in France. Nahel’s grandmother’s appeal: “Stop”

EU Leaders Discuss Reducing Ties with China amid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy