The President of Radio Italia warmly thanks Palermo

Mario Volanti our president and editor thanks Palermo from the bottom of my heart!@LucaBizzarri @paolokessisoglu #rilive @SkyItalia @NOWTV_It @TV8it pic.twitter.com/dumdOXvyA0
— Radio Italia (@RadioItalia) June 30, 2023
Great success for the Concertone of Radio Italia Live in Palermo. An infinite tide of people invaded the Foro Italico, with the images making the rounds on the web. The President of Radio Italia wanted to sincerely thank the city of Palermo… Look!
