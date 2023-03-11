by livesicilia.it – ​​26 minutes ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – New external match for Palermo who, at the “Tombolato” of Cittadella, want to interrupt the streak of consecutive draws to find success again. Corini’s team, at 14:00, will face the men…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The probabilities of Cittadella-Palermo: new chance for Soleri appeared 26 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.