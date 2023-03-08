In mid-March the second cycle of four concerts by Point Zero in which two of them premiered the 360º format as the main novelty for Sala BBK.

For the second year, innovative musical projects will have their space in the BBK room on Thursday afternoons with the cycle Point Zero. The four dates, two in March (16 and 30), one in May (4) and another in June (1), will feature performances by Trashi, Suave, Divorce from New York, Benizze, Vicente Navarro, Elena Setién, and _juno.

As the main novelty, on the two intermediate dates, a 360º stage will allow the public to surround the artists during the live performance. The BBK room will offer this alternative for the first time so that the public can live more closely. On Thursday the 16th the cycle begins with the pop of the Murcian band Fat One and the Bilbao project Suave. On Thursday, March 30, in 360º format, the room receives two Basque electronic projects, Benize y Divorce from New York. Continuing with the 360º format, on May 4, a musician and actor from Madrid Vincent Navarro will present her second album and the San Sebastian Elena Setien his personal dreamy pop project. Finally on June 1, already in the usual format, the cycle will say goodbye with the performance of _junoartistic duo formed by Zahara and Martí Perarnau IV who will be in Bilbao presenting their second album, “_BCN747”. An electronic music show full of landscapes and experimentation.

The concerts will begin at 8:00 p.m. Punto Zero tickets are priced at €12 in advance and €15 at the box office, except for the June concert, which will be €18 in advance and €22 at the box office. roads available on the web and the BBK Room ticket office with a discount for customers with a Kutxabank card.

ZERO POINT BBK

Sala BBK – 20.00h – Appetizer

Thursday March 16

THICKNESS + SAVE

12€/15€

Thursday March 30

DIVORCE FROM NEW YORK + BENIZZE

12€/15€

Thursday May 4

VICENTE NAVARRO + ELENA SETIEN

12€/15€

Thursday June 1

_JUNO

18€/22€