Spring is synonymous with great classics. In the viewfinder are the three final stages of the La Grande Course circuit. Once the world championship races of Boi Taüll have been archived, the spotlights of the skialp world will now focus on Areches Beaufort for the 37th edition of the Pierra Menta. The strongest athletes and many amateurs are ready for the ski mountaineering Tour de France. 210 teams of two elements are expected at the starting line which, to make history, will have to face 10,000 vertical meters in 4 demanding days to say the least.

As always, it is difficult to hazard a prediction, even if the latest results show the two teams of the CS Army made up of Matteo Eydallin – Nadir Maguet and Michele Boscacci – Davide Magnini among the favourites. Attention to the transalpine champions William Bon Mardion – Xavier Gachet looking for the first success together on the snow of the house (Bon Mardion won it in 2013 alongside Jacquemoud). An outsider role for Mathéo Jacquemoud – Samuel Equy, reigning long-distance world champions after their success at the Millet Tour du Rutor Extrême 2022, and for the unprecedented duo made up of the Austrian Jakob Herrmann and the Swiss Martin Anthamatten.

The pair Axelle Mollaret – Emily Harrop is the super favorite of the predictions for women. In contention for the podium the sisters Léna, Candice Bonnel and the Italians Martina Valmassoi – Elena Nicolini. Attention also Jessica Pardin – Marcella Vasinova and Elise Poncet – Anna Tybor.

Appointment for all on Tuesday afternoon for the opening briefing in the charming village of the French beaufortain. From Wednesday to Saturday, fire in the dust with the mix of climbs, aerial crests and steep off-piste descents that have made this race legendary. The La Grande Course season will then continue on March 25 with the Adamello Skiraid called to assign the ISMF world titles for the Long Distance specialty. Grand final awarding of the trophy to the winners of the 2022/20223 circuit on 22 April with the Mezzalama Trophy.