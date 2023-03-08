Female leadership is key, skills such as empathy, emotional intelligence, active listening, knowing how to recognize merits or the ability to adapt are the most constant talents in women than in men; establishing a reality of being vital in the new ways of directing.

For example in Colombia

According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) for January 2022, the labor participation rate for women was 50.7%; which reflected that of every 100 women who are of working age, 50 are working or looking for work. Meanwhile, out of every 100 men, 75 are working or looking for a job.

Today’s business environment demands new ways of working and leading, and especially right now, companies need leaders who are people-focused, empathetic, and committed to communication, collaboration, and teamwork.

Fortunately, there is a group of people who have the necessary qualities for this, who are already part of organizations and who are not usually sufficiently taken into account when thinking about leadership: women.

A private company dedicated to technology and STEM careers (those trades that are considered the professions of the future, refers to Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, translated into Spanish is Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) in Colombia, ensures that They have almost 94% of women managing operations, seeing positive results, when they have generated inclusive and diverse environments, which aim to develop participatory and successful strategies for the company, without thinking about gender.

It has been revealingly shown

That the collective intelligence of small groups increases when there are more women in them. Companies with management teams in which there is gender parity are more innovative than their competitors and register better financial results.

Do women not know how to lead?

It is a false belief that has its origin in the stereotype that women are more vulnerable, that it is difficult for them to speak up or impose their ideas. It is true that many still do not dare, do not participate in society and refuse to believe that they do have the skills to demonstrate that they are capable of anything, others also show that they prepare professionally, apply their knowledge at work and this becomes a concept of the past and have nothing to do with current reality.

Companies can move further and faster by working to attract, retain, and grow their pools of female talent. Women manage to be experts in crisis management and adapt to changes, this ability to manage change processes and tolerate uncertainties and ambiguities is essential for the success of any organization.

women’s unique ability

Data shows that women are more likely to develop many of the key leadership skills, such as a recent study from the Harvard Business Review, which revealed that women in management positions scored higher than their male counterparts in a number of key competencies, such as inspire and motivate others, build relationships, and collaborate and work as a team.

And although access to the labor market, family reconciliation, the wage gap or the glass ceiling continue to be real problems, there is still a long way to go to achieve real equality between men and women.

The incidence in the feminine sensitivity of women, there are still no certainties or dimensions to understand the different bets that from the rigor of women can configure a type or different types of women that in some way have been outlined by the external gaze of agents of socialization and culturization.

Pereira has stood out for presenting to the country a female model with an emotional component identified with a type of decision and practice, within challenges that overcome stereotypes and inquire into other forms of social inclusion that are more political and more effective in roles than women. pereiranas have assumed.

The ability to listen and empathize

It is absolutely essential to create an environment of trust where there is real collaboration. There is another very important skill: that of defining, articulating and communicating the strategy. Without this ability, you run the serious risk of rushing, doing things wrong, and ending up getting results that aren’t what you really want.