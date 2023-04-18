María José Pizarro assured that former President Iván Duque “teared the peace to shreds”

In the midst of the third cycle of talks with the ELN to reach a peace agreement with the Colombian government, María José Pizarro, senator and negotiator, spoke of the way in which former president Iván Duque, who held the position in the mandate of the State immediately before the current president, Gustavo Petro, would have been in charge of tearing the peace to shreds. Within what she commented, in an interview with the newspaper El Tiempo, she added that the negotiation with the “Central General Staff” is about to start.

“But the more war we have, the more unfeasible it becomes because there are more victims and there are breaches. We also come from an absolutely large lag that is the four years of the government of President Iván Duque, in which, in my opinion, they did destroy peace. His implementation was absolutely pyrrhic and therefore that is the debt we owe today. In other words, the questioning is not against President Gustavo Petro, who has the full commitment to comply with the agreements and to repair the victims, but with the governments that did not comply with what they should have fulfilled, ”he began by saying.

It is noteworthy that it was on Sunday, April 16, when, from Yarí, in Caquetá, the FARC dissidents who call themselves the Central General Staff (EMC) announced that the date on which the peace talks table with the Government would begin It would be the 16th of May that is approaching.

“The political declaration of what was done in the commanders’ meeting will be made,” he explained, adding that the attendance of the communities at the event is autonomous and that they, who have suffered the war, are concerned about the future of these dialogues of peace. Faced with questions about his commitment to peace, Avendaño stated: “Our commitment to peace in Colombia has always been firm. The only thing we are not aiming for is peace for those on their knees, but we do believe that peace can be made in Colombia from the territories, our commitment to peace with social justice is sincere,” commented on the subject, alias Andrey Avendaño, commander from front 33 of the Magdalena Medio Bloc of the Central General Staff.

The senator stressed that the criticism that would be made about peace in Colombia should fall on Iván Duque and not on Gustavo Petro. She commented that the Colombian head of state has been acting sincerely towards Colombians, contrary to what, according to her, Duque did, who “acted with absolute irresponsibility in relation to what he had to do, what was his commitment as head of State that was to comply with the implementation of the peace agreements and advance in the reparation of the victims”.

On April 11, during the National Council for Peace, Reconciliation and Coexistence, the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, indicated that the time it would take to repair the victims of the armed conflict in the country would be at least 125 years. Taking that statement into account, former Colombian President Iván Duque stated, in an interview with W Radio, that: “Colombia made progress in implementation to the point that the Secretary of the United Nations was in the country for five years and highlighted all the effort of the administration.

“At the end of our administration we had 30% progress. There were people who said that this was very little, but if you break it down into the four presidential terms, it is that we are going at the indicated pace (…) What strikes me is that the President of the Republic said that only 0 had been delivered % some land, which had only been entered into the Land Bank. The president is confusing land with hectares, ”he argued. with Infobae

