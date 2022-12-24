Source title: The peak of the epidemic in many places is coming soon. How to prevent and control key groups and returnees?

China News Agency, Beijing, December 24 (Ma Shuisha) Many places in China have recently reported that the peak of the epidemic is coming. In the face of the rapid spread of the epidemic, how to prevent and control key groups such as the elderly, patients with cardiovascular diseases and tumors? What should “Yangkang” personnel pay attention to when returning to work? New Year’s Day and Spring Festival “two festivals” are approaching, how to protect the returnees? Many places report that the peak of the epidemic is coming According to the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Hainan Province on the 23rd, the epidemic situation in Hainan Province is currently in a rapid “climbing” stage, and it is expected to usher in a peak period soon. The data model predicts that the number of people infected with the new coronavirus in the province will increase exponentially. The press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Jiangxi Province announced on the 23rd that it is predicted that the first wave of the epidemic in Jiangxi Province will reach the peak of infection in early January 2023, and turn into a low-level epidemic in early March 2023, and the epidemic will last for 3 months In about time, the cumulative infection rate will be close to 80%. It is expected that most areas will gradually enter the peak period of the epidemic in about a week. Tao Yisheng, director of the Anhui Provincial Health and Health Commission, said on the 23rd that most parts of Anhui Province are expected to reach the peak of the epidemic before the end of the month, and enter a downward channel after maintaining a high level for two or three days. Some areas with high population density and high mobility may reach their peak earlier than predicted. For example, Hefei City may reach its peak around the 25th to 26th. Bo Tao, director of the Qingdao Municipal Health and Health Commission, said on the 23rd that the current peak of the new crown infection in Qingdao has not yet arrived, and it is in the stage of rapid transmission before the peak. At present, Qingdao has established and improved a hierarchical and classified diagnosis and treatment system, and built three lines of defense for medical treatment. Elderly people must be wary of “silent hypoxia” and heart disease patients do not stop taking drugs blindly “The current COVID-19 epidemic is still spreading, and the arrival of the peak infection rate will also increase the rate of severe cases, which will have a certain impact on the entire medical resources.” Zhang Wenhong, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Huashan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University, said that some elderly patients It’s too late because they are slow to respond to hypoxia, and they don’t even feel chest tightness or dyspnea at all. This phenomenon can be called “silent hypoxia”. Li Yanming, director of the Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine Department of Beijing Hospital, reminded that once the elderly have a fever at home, they must strengthen the monitoring of body temperature, pulse, heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen saturation. If there is a drop in blood oxygen saturation, dyspnea, physical activity or abnormal mental state, you should go to the hospital in time. The sooner you go to the doctor, the greater the success rate of treatment. In addition, Zhang Jian, chief physician of the Department of Cardiology, Fuwai Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, said that whether heart disease patients need to stop taking drugs after being infected with the new crown, said that during the period of heart disease patients infected with the new crown, it is generally recommended to take the medicine according to the previous medication habits and principles, not because of If you are infected with the new crown, you will stop taking the drug blindly. Professor Xu Danyan from the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Xiangya Second Hospital of Central South University reminded that if you have symptoms such as chest pain, severe dyspnea, and palpitations, you should go to the hospital in time. See also No cleaning on the Tagliamento, the Municipality of Latisana turns to the Prefect Can cancer patients receive anti-tumor treatment after being infected with the new crown? Wang Yan, Chief Physician of the Oncology Department of the Cancer Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, suggested that if the cancer patients are currently in the tumor-free stage, there is not much difference between the preventive treatment and the normal people. If you are suffering from cancer and are infected with the new crown during anti-tumor treatment, it is recommended to suspend anti-tumor treatment, especially chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiotherapy. Targeted therapy has relatively few side effects, and the impact on patients is relatively light. If the infection is mild after infection with the new crown, targeted therapy can be continued. If it is a severe case, the treatment of the new crown must be the main treatment, and anti-tumor treatment should be considered after the recovery of the new crown. Returning to work and returning to work should be done according to one’s ability. “Two festivals” need to be well protected when returning home At present, more and more “Yangkang” personnel are returning to work. At the same time, many places have suggested that asymptomatic and mild patients can also go to work normally if they take personal protection. In this regard, Li Tong, chief physician of the Department of Infectious Diseases of Beijing You’an Hospital, once reminded that in the first week or two of recovery, you will be tired. Liu Chuanmiao, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of the First Affiliated Hospital of Bengbu Medical College in Anhui Province, said, “If the patient still has symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and lack of energy, rushing back to work is not encouraged under such circumstances.” Wang Linghang, director of the emergency department of Beijing Ditan Hospital and deputy director of the Infectious Disease Clinical Center, said that if pneumonia manifests in the acute stage, the recovery period should be extended and the lung infection should be significantly improved; there are still low-grade fever, fatigue, palpitations, chest tightness, and activity tolerance. Patients with myocarditis manifestations such as a significant decline must take a good rest, and they cannot endure discomfort and forcefully return to work, which is prone to risks. Regarding when recoverers without underlying diseases can start exercising, Xu Danyan pointed out that resuming exercise should be one week after recovery, and stop immediately if symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, and palpitations occur. When you first start to recover, you can do low-intensity exercise for about a week, including walking, yoga exercises, etc. After the body gradually adapts, then perform complex exercises such as strength training and balance training. On December 24, train tickets for the 2023 Spring Festival travel season will go on sale. The “two festivals” of New Year’s Day and Spring Festival are approaching, and the number of people returning home has increased. Experts remind that you still need to take good protection when traveling back to your hometown. If you have the conditions, try to travel off-peak as much as possible. If the distance is close, self-driving is encouraged; plan your travel time and avoid staying in public areas for a long time; pay attention to personal hygiene such as hand disinfection, wear Face mask. See also At 5:00 a.m. on June 2, the Hunan Provincial Department of Water Resources launched a level IV emergency response to flood and drought disaster prevention_Economy.People's Livelihood_Hunan Channel

China News Agency, Beijing, December 24 (Ma Shuisha) Many places in China have recently reported that the peak of the epidemic is coming. In the face of the rapid spread of the epidemic, how to prevent and control key groups such as the elderly, patients with cardiovascular diseases and tumors? What should “Yangkang” personnel pay attention to when returning to work? New Year’s Day and Spring Festival “two festivals” are approaching, how to protect the returnees?

Many places report that the peak of the epidemic is coming

According to the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Hainan Province on the 23rd, the epidemic situation in Hainan Province is currently in a rapid “climbing” stage, and it is expected to usher in a peak period soon. The data model predicts that the number of people infected with the new coronavirus in the province will increase exponentially.

The press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Jiangxi Province announced on the 23rd that it is predicted that the first wave of the epidemic in Jiangxi Province will reach the peak of infection in early January 2023, and turn into a low-level epidemic in early March 2023, and the epidemic will last for 3 months In about time, the cumulative infection rate will be close to 80%. It is expected that most areas will gradually enter the peak period of the epidemic in about a week.

Tao Yisheng, director of the Anhui Provincial Health and Health Commission, said on the 23rd that most parts of Anhui Province are expected to reach the peak of the epidemic before the end of the month, and enter a downward channel after maintaining a high level for two or three days. Some areas with high population density and high mobility may reach their peak earlier than predicted. For example, Hefei City may reach its peak around the 25th to 26th.

Bo Tao, director of the Qingdao Municipal Health and Health Commission, said on the 23rd that the current peak of the new crown infection in Qingdao has not yet arrived, and it is in the stage of rapid transmission before the peak. At present, Qingdao has established and improved a hierarchical and classified diagnosis and treatment system, and built three lines of defense for medical treatment.

Elderly people must be wary of “silent hypoxia” and heart disease patients do not stop taking drugs blindly

“The current COVID-19 epidemic is still spreading, and the arrival of the peak infection rate will also increase the rate of severe cases, which will have a certain impact on the entire medical resources.” Zhang Wenhong, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Huashan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University, said that some elderly patients It’s too late because they are slow to respond to hypoxia, and they don’t even feel chest tightness or dyspnea at all. This phenomenon can be called “silent hypoxia”.

Li Yanming, director of the Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine Department of Beijing Hospital, reminded that once the elderly have a fever at home, they must strengthen the monitoring of body temperature, pulse, heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen saturation. If there is a drop in blood oxygen saturation, dyspnea, physical activity or abnormal mental state, you should go to the hospital in time. The sooner you go to the doctor, the greater the success rate of treatment.

In addition, Zhang Jian, chief physician of the Department of Cardiology, Fuwai Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, said that whether heart disease patients need to stop taking drugs after being infected with the new crown, said that during the period of heart disease patients infected with the new crown, it is generally recommended to take the medicine according to the previous medication habits and principles, not because of If you are infected with the new crown, you will stop taking the drug blindly. Professor Xu Danyan from the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Xiangya Second Hospital of Central South University reminded that if you have symptoms such as chest pain, severe dyspnea, and palpitations, you should go to the hospital in time.

Can cancer patients receive anti-tumor treatment after being infected with the new crown? Wang Yan, Chief Physician of the Oncology Department of the Cancer Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, suggested that if the cancer patients are currently in the tumor-free stage, there is not much difference between the preventive treatment and the normal people. If you are suffering from cancer and are infected with the new crown during anti-tumor treatment, it is recommended to suspend anti-tumor treatment, especially chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiotherapy. Targeted therapy has relatively few side effects, and the impact on patients is relatively light. If the infection is mild after infection with the new crown, targeted therapy can be continued. If it is a severe case, the treatment of the new crown must be the main treatment, and anti-tumor treatment should be considered after the recovery of the new crown.

Returning to work and returning to work should be done according to one’s ability. “Two festivals” need to be well protected when returning home

At present, more and more “Yangkang” personnel are returning to work. At the same time, many places have suggested that asymptomatic and mild patients can also go to work normally if they take personal protection. In this regard, Li Tong, chief physician of the Department of Infectious Diseases of Beijing You’an Hospital, once reminded that in the first week or two of recovery, you will be tired. Liu Chuanmiao, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of the First Affiliated Hospital of Bengbu Medical College in Anhui Province, said, “If the patient still has symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and lack of energy, rushing back to work is not encouraged under such circumstances.”

Wang Linghang, director of the emergency department of Beijing Ditan Hospital and deputy director of the Infectious Disease Clinical Center, said that if pneumonia manifests in the acute stage, the recovery period should be extended and the lung infection should be significantly improved; there are still low-grade fever, fatigue, palpitations, chest tightness, and activity tolerance. Patients with myocarditis manifestations such as a significant decline must take a good rest, and they cannot endure discomfort and forcefully return to work, which is prone to risks.

Regarding when recoverers without underlying diseases can start exercising, Xu Danyan pointed out that resuming exercise should be one week after recovery, and stop immediately if symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, and palpitations occur. When you first start to recover, you can do low-intensity exercise for about a week, including walking, yoga exercises, etc. After the body gradually adapts, then perform complex exercises such as strength training and balance training.

On December 24, train tickets for the 2023 Spring Festival travel season will go on sale. The “two festivals” of New Year’s Day and Spring Festival are approaching, and the number of people returning home has increased. Experts remind that you still need to take good protection when traveling back to your hometown. If you have the conditions, try to travel off-peak as much as possible. If the distance is close, self-driving is encouraged; plan your travel time and avoid staying in public areas for a long time; pay attention to personal hygiene such as hand disinfection, wear Face mask.