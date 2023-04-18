Home » Shahbaz Sharif will visit UK in the first week of May
Islamabad: Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will visit Britain in the first week of May. Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will attend the coronation ceremony of British King Charles. Cabinet members will also accompany the Prime Minister.

According to New News, Britain’s King Charles will swim at Queen Camilla Parker’s coronation ceremony on May 6. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with other guests will be part of the ceremony at Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey. After the death of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles assumed the throne on September 8, 2022.

Buckingham Palace has announced the final date of the coronation ceremony of the King and Queen in October 2022. During Shahbaz Sharif’s visit, a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sonak is being scheduled.

Sources say that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will also meet the party chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The country’s political situation, upcoming general elections and other issues will be discussed.

