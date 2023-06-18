Hernandariense commune organizes comprehensive care day for women in the neighborhoods

The municipality of Hernandarias, through the Secretariat for Women and the organization “Secretaría de la Mujer en tu barrio”, organizes a service day aimed at the residents of the Virgen del Carmen neighborhood and other neighboring parishes, to access various free services offered by the commune.

The activity will take place on Monday, June 19, starting at 8:00 a.m. in the Virgen del Carmen Chapel, and all those interested in the beneficiary community and the surrounding area are invited to take advantage of the different services that will be provided in the place.

The services that will be offered that day are the following: Civil Registry, identification services; dental consultations; vaccinations; medical consultations and hairdressing services.