the red furies go in the final. Blues mocked

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 1 hour ago

Italy defeated by Spain in the Nations League final. The Spaniards fly to the final against Croatia thanks to a goal by Joselu in the 87th minute. Immobile’s momentary equalizer on penalty, in the first half, in response to the immediate advantage is not enough for the Azzurri…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Nations League, Spain-Italy 2-1: the red rages go to the final. Azzurri mocked appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».