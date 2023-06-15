Home » the red furies go in the final. Blues mocked
Italy defeated by Spain in the Nations League final. The Spaniards fly to the final against Croatia thanks to a goal by Joselu in the 87th minute. Immobile’s momentary equalizer on penalty, in the first half, in response to the immediate advantage is not enough for the Azzurri…

