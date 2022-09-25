The long blond hair, the tail and the glasses, the peaceful but determined challenge to the security forces: on the night of Karaj Hadith Najafi took to the street to demonstrate and was killed with six bullets. It is yet another victim of repression, but it has also become a new symbol of the determination with which Iranian women have been protesting for the death of Mahsa Amini for 10 days and to demand freedom, rights, an end to the prohibitions and rigid prescriptions imposed. from the Islamic Republic.

They are often very young girls, aged 18, 20, but they have the support of older sisters, mothers, women. Without veil or veiled, religious or secular, united by the demand for rights and freedoms.

Nilufar Hamedi is a journalist of the Shargh newspaper, considered close to the reformists but subjected like all the press in Iran to censorship and controls. It was she who broke the news of Mahsa Amini, which sparked the protests. Four hours later, the police broke into her home, seizing her phone and computer. For a few days there was no news of Hamedi. “Yesterday she was able to speak briefly with a colleague in the editorial office. She is in solitary confinement in Evin prison and under interrogation, but she does not yet know what the charges are against her and does not have access to her mobile phone to retrieve the numbers and call the his family, “his lawyer said yesterday.

Nilufar is an appreciated and well-known journalist, she has told many women’s struggles to have their rights recognized including that of going to the stadium to see football matches.

The chador activist ended up in prison: he criticized Khamenei

Fatemeh Sepehri is a historic activist for women’s rights in Iran, she has always worn the chador, the black veil that covers the whole body leaving only the face uncovered, but she is against the obligation to wear the hijab and has been fighting for some time. so that adherence to religious precepts becomes a free choice and not an imposition. She joined the protests of these days and was arrested. It is not known which prison she is being held in. In the first days of the demonstrations for the death of Mahsa Amini he had directly criticized the Supreme guide, Ali Khamenei, who according to many analysts, would have inspired, as other times in the past, the hard line and without discounts against the squares: “This is the same a man who spoke for hours condemning George Floyd’s death in America, but did not say a word about the crime that occurred in our country under his surveillance, “Sepehri said.

The girl with green hair who confronts the agents

The “girl with green hair” has become one of the icons of this women’s spring in Iran. A video captures her as she faces hard-nosed, uncovered agents during the protests in Tehran. Scenes like this have been photographed and filmed all over Iran these days. Many are very young girls, aged 18, 20: standing on cars or on electricity stations, they wave their hijabs to the sky and chant “Women, life, freedom”.

There is the girl dressed in white who in Amoll enchants people in a circle dancing around the fire until she throws her veil inside; there is the girl, she will be 14 years old or less, who in Shiraz confronts two women in black chadors, probably members of the moral police, with bare heads: “I’m here because you killed Mahsa Amini.” There is the teenager who in Kerman raises a long applause of her by cutting her long ponytail in the middle of the procession.