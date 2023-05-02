The request to cancel the trial of Donald Trump was rejected Info

A New York judge has denied a request by Donald Trump’s legal team to overturn a civil rape and defamation trial.

Source: CJ GUNTHER/EPA

Journalist Jean Carroll sued Trump, alleging that he raped her in a department store in Manhattan in the mid-nineties, and the former US president denied it, claiming that he did not even know the accuser.

After the judge’s decision to reject Trump’s request, Carroll continued to testify. She spent much of last week talking about the alleged assault and was later cross-examined by Trump’s lawyers, the BBC reports.

In an 18-page motion filed earlier this week in federal court in New York, Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina accused Judge Louis Kaplan of making unfair and prejudicial rulings at trial.

The filing claims the judge didn’t allow a series of questions asking Carroll why she didn’t try to retrieve the store’s security camera footage or scream during the alleged attack.

The judge was asked to allow Trump’s lawyers more freedom when cross-examining the accuser and her witnesses.

(FoNet)