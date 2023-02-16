Home World World Bank President David Malpass is set to step down by June
World

World Bank President David Malpass is set to step down by June

by admin
World Bank President David Malpass is set to step down by June

World Bank President David Malpass has announced that he will step down by the end of June, about a year before his term expires.

The World Bank is an institution created at the end of the Second World War together with the International Monetary Fund, and traditionally the appointment of the president of the former belongs to the United States, while that of the director of the latter to the European governments. Initially the World Bank had the initial purpose of helping the reconstruction of the countries most affected by the war, but over the years its purpose has changed and evolved. At the moment it is to study the processes that lead nations to economic development and to offer capital, assistance and advice to the poorest countries.

Malpass had been put in charge of the institution in 2019 by then US President Donald Trump, and in the last months of 2022 he had been harshly criticized by environmental activists and Democratic politicians – including former US Vice President Al Gore – because, during a public event organized by New York Times, had declined to say whether or not he recognized the prevailing scientific consensus that the use of fossil fuels is the cause of global warming. Since then his resignation had been repeatedly requested.

See also  Jerusalem, the Supreme Court decides on a cause from the 1800s and the revolt explodes. Clashes on the Temple Mount: over 50 injured

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 16 February...

The U.S. airliner suddenly dived and crashed into...

April 25, 1945 – “In front of the...

News Udinese – Training resumes / Here’s how...

Nikki Haley for US presidency: Former US diplomat...

Earthquake in Turkey and Romania | Info

Titanic, published for the first time the first...

Turkey-Syria earthquake is the region’s worst natural disaster...

UK: Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of...

Ladies’ Paradise, what actors are forced to do

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy