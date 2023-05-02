Goodbye to tax records with this application to the Revenue Agency to be presented immediately

A simple question is enough to block the tax bills: there is a novelty to be exploited immediately.

The scrapping of the folders gave rise to some hope in Italians who are behind with the payment of taxes. In theory, the questions for the facilitated definition could have been made submit by April 30. From the Government comes the new deadline of June 30 and some important news. The new deadline also postpones the others and there is the suspension of payments even for those who already have deferment plans in effect. Applications for the scrapping of folders therefore have two more months to be presented. This means that the terms expand also for the answer that the Revenue-Collection Agency will have to give.

In the latest communications he has emerged as the taxpayer have more time to apply and the tax authorities consequently have two more months to offer the answer. Due to the two-month extension, the answers from the tax authorities are yes they can have by 30 September. The most important thing for citizens is that the deadline for the installment to be paid for scrapping also changes.

The extra two months produce cascading effects that are very useful for many taxpayers

For the first installment, a single installment it should have been paid at the latest by the end of July. With the news also this deadline sled at the end of October. Good news for those who have yet to join the scrapping and have more time to decide and also for whom has already signed up and has more time to pay the first installment. The deadlines of the other installments should remain the usual ones and that is on November 30, 2023 and on February 28, May 31, July 31 and November 30 of the coming years up to 2027.

The effects of this extension are interesting because the presentation of the application it also suspends citizens’ debts. There is a block on administrative detention and foreclosure and they come stop folder expirations. Folders that were included in the old deferment plans are also frozen.

Evaluate the effects of the suspension and we are already thinking about exodus

So this two-month extension that has been talked about so much is important to underline that it produces cascading effects that may be relevant even for those who are not in a position to submit the application.

Experts point out that with today’s tough economic conditions, many may fail to meet scrapping deadlines. The dates are those that we have seen and will probably be created a band of exodus from scrapping that he will need adequate interventions in order not to find himself in the terrible situation of having to pay all the residual installments in one fell swoop without having the means.

