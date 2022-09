Robin Hood has made followers. And his gang is scary now. Robin Hood is the name by which the international press has nicknamed Bassam al Sheikh Hussein, the man who had entered a bank in Hamra in the heart of Beirut in August, taking several people hostage and demanding the release of his money in exchange for their release: frozen by the government, like those of all Lebanese, to face the economic crisis that has been bringing the country to its knees for two years.