The route of the American bomber that will fly over BiH | Info

The Ministry of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina has given consent for the overflight of two US military planes over the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina, it was stated in a document signed by the Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zukan Helez.

The document states that the Ministry of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina, from the point of view of protecting the integrity of the airspace of Bosnia and Herzegovina, considers that there are no obstacles to giving consent for the overflight of two American bombers over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“In this regard, and respecting the provisions of the Law on Aviation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, with this letter we give our consent that the US military aircraft can carry out the mission without hindrance in the required time,” the document states, as reported by Banja Luka media.

The US Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina sent a request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina for permission to fly US military aircraft over the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina tomorrow, May 30.

In a letter from the American Embassy, ​​which is in his possession ATV-athe route their planes will take is stated.

The planes will enter BiH from the south, in the area of ​​Trebinje, they will move north at a low level, they will make two low-level crossings over Sarajevo so that the residents of this city can see them. Then they will continue north towards Tuzla. They continue their flight west towards Bihać, where they will exit BiH.

American planes will enter the territory of BiH at 11:30 a.m. and leave at 2:30 p.m.

These are the B1B Lancer bombers that you have, the largest payload of conventional guided and unguided weapons owned by the US Air Force, which are used for multiple missions. It is considered the backbone of the US long-range bomber fleet.

For every overflight of military aircraft in Bosnia and Herzegovina, it is necessary to obtain the approval of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is given by that ministry based on the consent of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Communications and Transport of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

