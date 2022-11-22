Home World The Russian joke on the night of the missiles in Poland: a fake Macron calls President Duda
World

The Russian joke on the night of the missiles in Poland: a fake Macron calls President Duda

by admin
The Russian joke on the night of the missiles in Poland: a fake Macron calls President Duda

The night a missile fell in Poland, the Polish president Andrzej Duda received a call from a fake Emmanuel Macron. The Polish presidency admits it today, explaining in a tweet that Duda, suspecting fraud, ended the conversation in front of the “unusual way” in which the interlocutor spoke.

The “joke”, if one can say so for a phone call that took place one night when the Ukrainian conflict risked widening, was perpetrated by Russian actors Vovan and Lexus, who posted the recording of the call on Youtube. Duda is heard telling the fake French president that he wants to be “extra cautious” and doesn’t want “a war with Russia”.

The two comedians are not new to this type of play. We are talking about Vladimir Krasnov (also known by the surname Kuznetsov) and Alexei Stolyarov, who as a duo call themselves “Vovan and Lexus”. Last June they posed as the mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klitschko and had contacted various European mayors. Later they had turned to the German television magazine ARD Kontraste attributing the authorship of the prank calls to European mayors, including that of the mayor of Berlin Franziska Giffey.

In 2015 they had made a stir for calling Elton John pretending to be Vladimir Putin, intending to discuss LGBT rights with the British pop star.

See also  Sarmat 2, the new missile can travel 18,000 kilometers. Putin: "It will make those who threaten us think"

You may also like

Gas, the EU Commission proposes a price cap...

Preview of the first round of Group D...

Qatar World Cup: “Israel doesn’t exist, it’s called...

Germany, the prosecutor asks for two years of...

Gender equality in the Boards, final ok to...

Ctrip: Bookings of multi-country flights to Qatar increased...

Erdogan: “Syria ground operation will start soon, God...

Australia, this is who the “Beast of Bondi”...

NATO expresses concern over Poland as IAEA reports...

France, right to abortion in the Constitution: Marine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy